Future Hall of Famer Tim Raines joins White Sox as ambassador

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Future Hall of Fame outfielder Tim Raines is joining the White Sox as an ambassador, the team said Thursday, joining former Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski and former Sox right-hander Jose Contreras as part of a growing cast of official team representatives.

Raines played for the Sox from 1991 to ’95 during a 23-year career that began with the Montreal Expos (1979-90). He’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York, with former Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell and former Rangers, Marlins and Tigers catcher Ivan Rodriguez.

Raines played on the Sox’ division-winning team in 1993 and was the first-base coach for their 2005 World Series championship team, on which Pierzynski and Contreras played key player roles.

Pierzynski, who announced his official alliance with the Sox at the Winter Meetings on Monday, will represent the team at the June draft and during Opening Day festivities and likely will share broadcast duties for a game with yet another new Sox ambassador, retired play-by-play man Ken Harrelson.

Contreras, from Cuba, will spend time in the Sox’ minor-league system working with Latin players, helping them to become acclimated to playing pro baseball in the U.S., general manager Rick Hahn said.

“It’s always good to have former White Sox back and looking to contribute,” Hahn said. “It’s a testament to their time here and their loyalty and appreciation to [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf].”

The Sox are putting Raines and Contreras on conference calls with reporters Friday morning.

