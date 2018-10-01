Game 163: Brewers bounce Cubs out of first and into wild-card game vs. Rockies

The Cubs have done everything else the hard way for six months. Why not October, too?

“We’ve been there before,” third baseman Kris Bryant said. “Now we’ll go out there and see what we’re made of.”

And fast.

After spending the entire second half of the season with the best record in the National League, the Cubs were bounced into a loser-out wild-card game when the surging Milwaukee Brewers – who caught them in the standings on Saturday — beat them 3-1 in a division tiebreaker game Monday for the NL Central title.

Baez struck out twice Monday before hitting a single with two out in the ninth. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“We’ve been fortunate enough to see some crazy sh– the last couple years,” right-fielder Jason Heyward said. “Just keep adding to the story.”

The Cubs suddenly are faced with a 7:05 p.m. elimination game Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Colorado Rockies, who lost to the Dodgers Monday in another division tiebreaker.

The Brewers, who have won their last eight games and 23 of 30, await Tuesday’s winner in the best-of-five National League Division Series, which opens Thursday at Miller Park.

“It’s no fun,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose Cubs teams are 6-2 in postseason elimination games the last three years. “Of course, we would have preferred the other route. All year though, we knew how good Milwaukee is. And they were relentless.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds, come back tomorrow, and we’ll get another shot at them.”

The Cubs owned at least a share of first place from July 13 until Monday. They led by five games on Sept. 2. They led by 2½ with a week to play.

They lost what would have been three days off before the playoff opener and home-field advantage throughout the NL bracket because of a 4-4 finish — scoring one or fewer in the four losses.

“We’re not dead in the water,” Maddon said. “I’ve been involved with wild-card teams that have done all the way. It happens. You’ve got to throw this away very quickly.

“There’s no lamenting. There’s no crying. None of that.”

Since baseball went to the one-game wild-card format in 2012, two wild-card teams have advanced to the World Series, both in 2014, when the Giants beat the Royals for the championship.

Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta dominated the Pirates in a 4-0 victory the only other time the Cubs played a wild-card game, in 2015.

Despite a subdued vibe in the clubhouse after a three-hit performance by the Cubs’ lineup against Jhoulys Chacin and the Brewers’ power bullpen, the Cubs say there’s reason for staunch confidence Tuesday.

Why?

“Jon Lester,” reliever Steve Cishek said with a hard stop as media waited out a moment of awkward silence.

Three-time World Series-champion Lester (18-6) starts for the Cubs Tuesday, with former World Series MVP Cole Hamels joining the bullpen as a long or late option.

“It’s a moment to relish, just with the situation,” said Hamels, who stabilized a shaky Cubs rotation after being acquired in a trade from Texas in July. “This is a do-or-die moment, but at the same time we get a second chance.”

The Rockies discussed the possibility of starting ace Kyle Freeland (17-7) on short rest Tuesday.

The Cubs went 3-3 against Colorado this season, beating Freeland 3-2 at Wrigley Field in his lone start against the Cubs. The teams haven’t met since May 2.

“We’re going to embrace the challenge and come out ready to go no matter who we’re playing,” said Bryant, whose second-inning walk accounted for the Cubs’ only base runner until Anthony Rizzo’s leadoff homer in the fifth Monday.

“We’ve got to win an extra game to get where we ultimately want to be. We’ll take that road,” Bryant added. “I said it in 2016 when we were down 3-1 in the World Series. It could happen. And there’s no doubt in this clubhouse. There’s a lot of good guys here, a lot of veterans, Jon more than anybody.

“We’ll be ready.”