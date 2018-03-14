55 years later, ‘Game of Change’ lost in history

The Loyola Ramblers pose in Alumni Gym after returning to Chicago with the NCAA championship in 1963. | Sun-Times Files

DALLAS — The beginning of the end of racial barriers in college basketball started with “just a normal handshake” 55 years ago Thursday.

Loyola senior Jerry Harkness, an African-American player, extended his hand to Mississippi State senior Joe Dan Gold, a white player, before the Mideast Regional tipoff. Flashbulbs snapped and nearly blinded both men as they cemented history with a firm handshake.

Neither of the men smiled, but Harkness remembers they were both glad to be a part of the “Game of Change.”

“It was a long time coming,” Harkness said. “After the flashes, I knew that this was something special. That the game was something special. I thought that was history being made … The atmosphere was overwhelming.”

Before that game in 1963, governor Ross Barnett barred Mississippi teams from playing opponents with many African-American players in their lineups. But the Bulldogs, who were known as the Maroons at that time, defied Barnett’s order and snuck out of Mississippi to meet the Ramblers in the Mideast Regionals in East Lansing, Michigan.

More than half a century later though, this monumental milestone has gotten lost in history for most. But coach Porter Moser has made sure to not let his team forget and uses it as constant motivation.

“The past is part of our future,” Moser said he’s told his players. “What they did in the past, the ’63 team, and what they went through and persevered has been something that’s been talked about with our guys and our program.”

Advice from former players

Ahead of Loyola’s game against Miami, several former Ramblers have some tips and pointers for handling the pressures of playing in March Madness.

“Best advice I could give them … sometimes when the pressure is great, players sometimes get tight,” said John Egan, a member of Loyola’s 1963 National Championship basketball team. “They attempt to be too precise in everything they do instead of the natural way they do it, you don’t want to make too much out of the big game in the NCAA Tournament.”

Alfrederick Hughes, who was a member of the 1985 team that made it to the Sweet 16, advised the team to embrace the moment.

“You’re about to be apart of something to make history, opportunity to be remembered for the rest of the life,” Hughes said. “For the first time since you played basketball that the whole world is watching you. Let the world know who you are, you have to. You have to live in the moment.”

Players support National Walkout Day

In the wake of National Walkout Day where students left class Wednesday morning to protest gun control, several players, including Loyola’s Donte Ingram, said they support gun reform.

“I think there needs to be rules, who can be owners of guns,” Ingram said. “I think they need to tighten down on that … There’s a lot of people especially in the city of Chicago who owns guns that shouldn’t.”

