Game of the Week: Father-son duo leads Maine South to big win

Senior Bobby Inserra, the son of Maine South coach Dave Inserra, and senior Cole Dow spent the summer battling to be the Hawks’ starting quarterback.

Inserra was given the job at a team meeting Thursday. It’s easy to see how that could have been an awkward decision for his dad, but no one is questioning it right now.

Inserra turned in a terrific debut as the starter Friday in Park Ridge, leading No. 4 Maine South to a 35-14 victory against No. 9 Glenbard West.

‘‘[Dow and Inserra] slugged it out,’’ Dave Inserra said. ‘‘They helped each other. They couldn’t have been better competitors and better teammates. In the end, we went with Bobby.’’

Read more on the Maine South win on the Sun-Times High School sports site >

Sun-Times high school football stories

Watch Sun-Times Game Week every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called “Sun-Times Game Week.” You can watch it LIVE every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. right here on our high school sports Facebook page. You can also ask questions using the hashtag #SunTimesGameWeek or email those questions to preps@suntimes.com.