Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
Sandy Melovic photographed this mallard, apparently a year-round resident, landing on snow in early January near Naperville.
19,000/24,000
Estimated adult females/estimated adult males in the world’s largest self-sustaining population of lake sturgeon on Wisconsin’s Winnebago system.
Q: ‘‘Anyone ever get a gar through the ice at Mazonia? I always wonder if you could find a deep hole and bump a nice bloody hunk of shad on top of sleeping longnoses and get a reaction.’’ — Olaf Nelson, of moxostoma.com
A: I didn’t think they were active in 32-degree water, but Nelson emailed: ‘‘People do occasionally catch them while ice fishing, so it IS possible.’’
‘‘As you may or may not know, National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic has secured the convention facility in Schaumburg to host the 2019 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic. This will be our first visit to the state of Illinois, and we are expecting it to be a big show.’’
— Jared Wiklund, public-relations manager for Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever
Tuesday: Capt. Chris Taurisano, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., 7:30 p.m., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, chicagolandmuskiehunters.org.
Tuesday: Wildlife artist Tom Wendel, Salmon Unlimited, 7 p.m., Elk Grove Village VFW, salmonunlimitedinc.com.
Wednesday: MuskieFIRST founder Steve Worrall, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., 7 p.m., Schaumburg Golf Club, frvmuskie.com.
Thursday: Josh Sokol on bass and Neko rig, Fish Tales Fishing Club, 7 p.m., Oak Forest Community Center, fishtalesfishingclub.com.
Thursday-next Sunday: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Friday-Sunday: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
Friday-Feb. 25: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Saturday-next Sunday: Our World Underwater Chicago Dive & Travel Expo, Chicago Marriott O’Hare
Sunday: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School
Saturday-next Sunday: Capt. Ralph Steiger seminars, smallmouth on Saturday, salmon/trout Sunday. Click here for information and to register.
Saturday: About Boating Safety, Willowbrook. Contact Ron Carlson at carlson.cgaux@comcast.net.
Thursday: Rabbit hunting ends
Feb. 17-18: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com
March 10-11: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818. . . . Dyer, Indiana, booking@firstshotdyer.com.
March 16-17: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330
March 17-18: New Lenox, huntedbob@aol.com
April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers
