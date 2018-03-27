Garcia can make White Sox decision on future a tough one

Avisail Garcia has a pretty good answer.

“Why not? I’m 26 years old,’’ the White Sox right fielder said.

The question? Is Garcia part of the Sox future, a promising one with a stash of top-notch prospects knocking at the door in a rebuild plan that figures to blossom in one, two or maybe three years.

The Sox are deep in high-end prospects and especially deep in the outfield with “can’t miss” corner outfielder Eloy Jimenez, 21, the No. 4-ranked player according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline; center fielder Luis Robert, 20, No. 28 according to MLB Pipeline; and Micker Adolfo, 21, the No. 2-ranked international prospect when the Sox signed him in 2013 and now the No. 11 prospect in the organization per to MLB Pipeline. Adolfo owns the best arm in the organization per Baseball America.

Avail Garcia circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Charlotte Knights. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

All three of the above were invited to major league camp at spring training, and there is some depth behind them at the position.

That quality and depth, plus having only one good year to go on, is why Garcia is more “maybe” than “definite” where the Sox future is concerned, even though he blossomed as a hitter, improved defensively and established himself as a hard-working, hustling (the Rick Renteria benching for not running out a ground ball notwithstanding) good clubhouse guy in 2017.

Garcia made the All-Star team with a strong first half, and a popular reaction was “nice, but can he sustain that in the second half?”

He answered by finishing with a .330 batting average, third in the AL behind Jose Altuve (.346) and Charlie Blackmon (.331), the highest average by a Sox since Frank Thomas won the 1997 batting title with .347.

“I mean, they can think whatever they want to,’’ said Garcia, who tuned up for the season opener Thursday by hitting a long home run to left and a single in two plate appearances against the Sox’ Class AAA Charlotte team in Monday’s exhibition game after batting .364/.379/.564 with a homer, eight doubles and 10 RBI in 58 plate appearances in spring training. “I’m always confident and I believe in myself.’’

Skeptics cite Garcia’s .392 batting average on balls in play and his high ground ball rate as arguments against sustaining numbers close to 2017. But Garcia proved he can make adjustments at the plate. And he says he locked into a mindset that is sustainable.

“Focus,’’ Garcia said. “And don’t give away anything, anytime. Even in spring training. If you strike out, you have the next at-bat. There is always ‘next.’

“Sometimes we swing at bad pitches and lose focus. In baseball there is always the next. If you strike out, there is the next at-bat. If you hit a homer, there is the next at-bat. You have to be smart, you have to be focused and you need to have a short memory.’’

Garcia’s All-Star performance is something he won’t forget, though, and it helped him win an arbitration case for $6.7 million pay for the 2018 season. He’ll be arbitration eligible again in 2019 before hitting free agency, and general manager Rick Hahn has been noncommittal about whether he fits in future plans, in large part because he doesn’t have to be. Garcia’s trade value near the mid-season trade deadline or next winter might be too good to resist.

The best for all involved is that Garcia makes a decision tough by continuing to perform.

“There are reasons to be optimistic for [his performance] to continue,’’ Hahn said, citing Garcia’s adjustments to how he was pitched as well as minimizing his head movement at the plate.

Another strong year would give the front office a lot to consider.

Keep me in mind, says Garcia, who likes playing for Renteria and wants to be part of it all long term.

“I’m young,’’ Garcia said. “It doesn’t look like it, because I’ve been around here four or five years. But I am young, so why not? I like this team. Let’s see what happens.’’