Garoppolo is everything the Bears want to see in Trubisky

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had butterflies when he walked into Soldier Field for the first time, but he didn’t show any sign of nerves in the 49ers 15-14 win over the Bears on Sunday.

In fact, he was everything the Bears have wished to see in rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Garoppolo, a former standout at Rolling Meadows High School and Eastern Illinois University, appeared poised and confident in the pocket, while Trubisky showed his growing pains once again.

Expectations were slightly higher for Trubisky against the 49ers, given the Bears’ opponent was 1-10 entering Sunday. But Garoppolo simply outplayed Trubisky.

Jimmy Garoppolo said the 49ers win over the Bears meant a little more than others because he was a Bears fan from the suburbs growing up. | Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

In his first start with the 49ers and third career start in four seasons, Garoppolo completed 26-of-37 passes for 293 yards and connected all 14 of his passes for a combined 193 yards to wide receivers Trent Taylors and Marquise Goodwin.

Trubisky, who started for the seventh consecutive week, went 12-for-15 for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson noted that the Bears defense didn’t expose Garoppolo’s weaknesses.

“He was good, but we made some mental errors on our part,” Jackson said. “We coulda kept drives short. We gave up some third downs.”

The 49ers managed to convert 10 of their 18 third downs, which was more efficient than the Bears, who only converted five of their 10 chances.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he had a lot of confidence in Garoppolo before the Bears game and now he’s looking forward to the future.

“He did a good job for his first time. We still have to continue to work to do better — not just him but the whole offense,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo admitted this win was a little more special given the fans in the stands.

Garoppolo grew up roughly 25 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Arlington Heights, and he said before and after he saw his parents and brothers in the stands.

“I tried to say all week that it’s just a normal game,” Garoppolo said. “Obviously I’ve never come back to Chicago like this, so it’s exciting … It was one of the more fun games I’ve been a part of.

“You always dream of it as a little kid. I can remember dreaming of it in elementary school, really,” he said. “You don’t really know if [your dream is] going to come true or not. It’s crazy how things work out. Everything happens for a reason.”

