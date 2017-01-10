Gase says Cutler will remain Dolphins’ QB despite shutout in London

LONDON — Insisting it’s “not time to panic,” Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Jay Cutler will remain his quarterback despite an ugly shutout against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and the Saints scored all but three of their points in the second half as they defeated the Dolphins 20-0 on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

It Miami’s first shutout loss since Dec. 22, 2013. With Cutler — the former Bears quarterback — under center, the Dolphins (1-2) scored just six points in their last two games — both losses.

Cutler completed 20 of 28 passes for Miami, which finished with 185 yards, its fewest since its last shutout, a 19-0 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 22, 2013.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9), right, speaks to Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) after an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. The Saints won 20-0. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

“We’ve been through way worse than this,” Gase said. “So we want to figure out what’s going on and then fix the problem that’s really the only thing we’re concerned about.”

New Orleans’ last shut out an opponent on Dec. 16, 2012, a 41-0 victory against Tampa Bay.

“Obviously those first two weeks weren’t what we aspired to be, we played two real good teams, the Vikings and Patriots,” Brees said. “Basically now, two road wins … I felt we had a great plan coming out here, obviously it’s a tough trip coming across the pond.”