General manager Rick Hahn has mixed feelings about White Sox’ start

Chicago White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn talks to media before the Chicago White Sox home opening baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

General manager Rick Hahn has mixed feelings about the White Sox’ start to this season.

Don’t get him wrong, he’s happy to see that young players — like shortstop Tim Anderson and third baseman Yoan Moncada — are off to promising starts. But he’s not content with the team’s 9-14 record entering Friday’s game against the Tigers.

“The record’s not what we want it to be,” Hahn said before the game.

Hahn was also critical of some of the veteran players who have been underperforming. Earlier in the day, the Sox designated Ervin Santana for assignment after he allowed 19 hits and 14 runs through 13⅓ innings in his first three starts this season.

But it wasn’t just Santana who was slacking. First baseman Yonder Alonso and catcher Welington Castillo are both struggling and hitting below .200 so far this season.

“Some of the more veteran-type players haven’t performed at the level they’ve historically shown,” Hahn said. “A handful of our other more veteran types haven’t quite gotten off right, which has probably had a greater impact on our wins and losses than we would’ve originally anticipated.

“It’s been frustrating at times when we’ve beaten ourselves, whether it’s through poor defense or bad decision-making. That’s the kind of thing that we feel like we can control a little bit more and I know Ricky [Renteria] and the staff are working hard to improve.”

But the positives might outweigh the negatives — at least for now. Moncada and Anderson have seemingly exceeded Hahn’s expectations so far.

Anderson is off to his best start at the plate in his major-league career. Entering Friday, he leads the American League with a .383 batting average and has four homers and 14 RBI in 20 games.

Moncada has also been excellent, hitting .309/.363/.585 before Friday. He’s also made his transition from second base to third base look effortless.

“There are definitely some things to be excited about,” Hahn said. “And that certainly begins with how some of our young players are performing, which is, in the end, of the utmost importance for our long-term success.”

Eloy’s back

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez returned Friday to his second family after he went to his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, earlier this week to be with his family in the wake of his grandmother’s death.

The Sox reinstated Jimenez on Friday from the bereavement list before opening at 10-game homestand.

Though it was hard to say goodbye to his paternal grandmother, Flora Sanchez, Jimenez said he’s grateful to have the support from his teammates.

“It’s not difficult [coming back to Chicago] because now I know my grandmother is at rest and my family is good right now,” Jimenez said. “And if they’re good, I’m good.”

Back in business

Sox top prospect Luis Robert returned to play Friday after he was removed from the game for hand soreness last week.

Robert, who is hitting .475 with six homers, three triples, four doubles and 18 RBI in 14 games with Class A Winston-Salem this season, started in center field and hit leadoff Friday with the Dash.

Hahn assured Robert’s injury wasn’t as severe as it was perceived. He said the outfielder had tenderness around his thumb from repetitive use and that Robert would’ve returned Thursday if Winston-Salem had a game.