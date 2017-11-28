Eli Manning fights back tears after Giants name Geno Smith starting QB

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, right, sits on the sideline with Geno Smith, left, and a coach during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. | Ben Margot/Associated Press

For the first time in more than 13 seasons, the Giants will not be starting Eli Manning as their quarterback on Sunday.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo announced Tuesday that backup quarterback Geno Smith will start over Manning against the Raiders on Sunday.

“Geno will start this week,” McAdoo told reporters Tuesday. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis [Webb] an opportunity.”

Manning, who had previously started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, had an astonishing 210 consecutive regular-season games — the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history. Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre holds the record with 297 games.

McAdoo ultimately put the decision in Manning’s hands, and he chose to pass the torch to Smith and Webb.

“Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”

But just because Manning OK’d Smith to start over him doesn’t mean it wasn’t a tough decision.

After the news broke that he wouldn’t play, Manning was holding back tears while talking to the media.

When asked if he played his last game with the Giants, he shook his head and responded: “I don’t know.”

Eli Manning fight back tears. Almost crying, tough to see #Giants pic.twitter.com/cHRTZYEXK4 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 28, 2017

Manning has completed 62.5 percent of his passes this season while throwing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

The Giants are 2-9 this season and have been riddled with injuries. The team currently has put 19 players on their injured reserved, including wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

This will be Smith’s first start since Oct. 23, 2016 when he was with the Jets. Smith completed four of eight passes for 95 yard against the Ravens that day before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in the second quarter.

Smith has played in 33 regular-season games with 30 starts over five season.