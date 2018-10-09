George Taliaferro, first African-American player drafted in NFL, dies at 91

George Taliaferro (20) of the New York Yankees football team, is shown in New York, Nov. 2, 1950. Taliaferro was the first African-American to be drafted by an NFL team. | Murray Becker/Associated Press

George Taliaferro, who was the first African-American player drafted by an NFL team, died Monday night, according to multiple reports. He was 91.

Taliaferro was drafted by the Bears in the 13th round of the 1949 NFL draft, but he never played a snap for them. Instead, Taliaferro chose to play for the Los Angeles Dons of the All-American Football Conference.

After the AAFC ended, Taliaferro made the leap to the NFL, where he played six seasons with the New York Yanks (1950-51), Dallas Texans (1952), Baltimore Colts (1953-54) and Philadelphia Eagles (1955).

The three-time Pro Bowl selection, who played seven positions, ended his professional football career with 2,266 rushing yards on 498 carries and 95 receptions for 1,300 yards. He also threw for 1,633 yards with 10 touchdowns and 29 receptions in 72 games.

Shortly after news broke of Taliaferro’s death, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted his condolences and called Taliaferro “a trailblazer and true gentleman.”

Rest in peace, George Taliaferro. Not only 1st African-American drafted into NFL, but also league's 2nd African-American QB. A trailblazer and true gentleman, George graced us with his presence at a recent home game. One of our last connections to pro football of the '40s/50s. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 9, 2018

In 1945, Taliaferro also helped lead Indiana University to its only undefeated Big Ten Championship in program history. He was a three-time All-American and was eventually inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

Indiana president Michael McRobbie called Taliaferro a “champion of fairness, compassion and equality.”

“All of us at Indiana University are deeply saddened by the passing of George Taliaferro, a man of enormous talent, courage and determination that helped him shatter racial barriers and earn a special place in the annals of our state and its flagship public university,” McRobbie said in a statement. “As a student-athlete at IU — at a time when segregation was prevalent across our state and nation and in the face of tremendous obstacles — he fought to integrate our classrooms, cafeterias, movie theaters and restaurants.

“He was a true trailblazer in every sense of the word and an individual of the greatest integrity, whose impact will be forever felt at IU and throughout the Hoosier state.”