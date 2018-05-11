Georgia student arrested, charged in theft from Bears LB Roquan Smith’s car

Landyn Shane Durham, the suspect in the theft of jerseys, a helmet, a Bears-issued iPad and other items from rookie Roquan Smith’s car last weekend, was charged with a felony on suspicion of entering an automobile and turned himself into the Clarke County (Ga.) Sheriff’s office Thursday.

Durham, a University of Georgia student, was also charged with entering a second car in the same parking garage at The Mark in Athens, Ga. The vehicle — which, like Smith’s, was unlocked, belonged to Georgia lacrosse player Austin Eiseman, according to police records. Eiseman’s lacrosse jersey was among the items stolen, but it was recovered by police.

Smith, who the Bears made the No. 8 overall pick in last month’s draft, is back in Chicago for the team’s rookie minicamp, which starts Friday at Halas Hall.

On Saturday, he called Athens-Clarke County Police to report that items had been taken from his car. The missing items included three Georgia jerseys; his helmet; four pairs of Bose headphones; Bluetooth speakers; a Kyboe watch; a Michael Kors watch and Nike shoes.

Roquan Smith was the Bears' first-round pick. (AP)

The Bears wiped their iPad clean of any playbook material. It is the lone item of Smith’s that’s yet to be recovered.