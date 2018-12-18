Getting Bulls rook Wendell Carter over ‘in-game failure’ is Jim Boylen’s focus

It was an assist that Lauri Markkanen took great pleasure in handing out.

“Less hair,’’ Markkanen interrupted from several feet away.

His rookie teammate couldn’t help but laugh.

“Definitely less hair,’’ Wendell Carter Jr. said, agreeing that was the biggest difference between his new coach Jim Boylen and his college coach in Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

The one-liners from the young Bulls teammates didn’t stop there, either. The topic of Coach K’s hair being real or fake also came up.

“For sure his hair is fake … facts,’’ Carter said, laughing a bit.

Laughs that the 19-year-old rookie definitely needed, especially with the slump he’s been battling through as of late.

Through the month of November, Carter played like a big man worthy of the No. 7 overall pick from the June draft, averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while chipping in 1.6 blocks on the defensive end.

Since the start of December? A much different story.

His scoring is down to 7.4 points per game, and his rebounding (5.7) and blocks (1.1) have followed.

Foul trouble is a huge reason why, especially since Carter is tied for the third in the entire NBA with 104 fouls this season, but it’s also confidence, and maybe even bigger, moving beyond mistakes to the next play, the next possession, the next game.

“That’s something I used to struggle with a lot,’’ Carter said, when asked about his inability to get over things and have a short-term memory. “I always worried about plays that happened in the past and let that mess up my game. Since I was little, that’s something I’ve always worked on.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m there, where I’m able to move on from a play, but I definitely have gotten a whole lot better than I used to be. One play could usually mess me up for a whole game, but now it may wrinkle me for a play or two, but I’m getting a whole lot better at moving on from plays, especially when I feel like I could have done something different.’’

That’s what Jim Boylen’s focus with Carter is right now. Finding him that confidence to move past mistakes. If that means playing him with third stringers like he did in mop-up time against Oklahoma City on Monday, so be it.

Boylen wants him leaving games with a good taste in his mouth, while learning how to turn the page when things taste sour.

“There’s a couple things with Wendell: First of all he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around in my life, especially for that age,’’ Boylen said. “He also wants to please, he wants to help us win. So when he’s in foul trouble he feels he can’t do that, so there’s frustration there.

“Then maybe there’s an in-game mistake. I call it in-game failure from play-to-play. Handling in-game failure, he’s got to grow with and he knows it. But he’s so hard on himself, something we’ve talked about. He’s so competitive, something we’ve talked about. It’s just a learning thing, man. I’ll take guys like him all day long. He’ll be just fine.’’

Carter agrees he will be, especially with Boylen, who does have a lot of Coach K qualities.

“The only thing I’ll say is different is Coach K has a track record behind him, which I know that only comes with time,’’ Carter said. “Other than that I see a lot, a lot of similarities between them like not letting anything slide, make sure everyone owns up to their mistakes, owns up to their accomplishments.’’

Just not the hair. Definitely not the hair.