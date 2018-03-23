Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bulls game due to ankle injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be in the lineup for the Bucks on Friday. | Jason Miller/Getty Images

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the team’s game Friday against the Bulls due to a right ankle injury, according to ESPN. Milwaukee interim head coach Joe Prunty confirmed the All-Star’s status following practice.

“He’s out tonight and we’ll evaluate him moving forward,” Prunty said.

Antetokounmpo suffered the ankle injury during the first half of the Bucks’ 127-120 loss to the Clippers Wednesday night. The results of the MRI he underwent afterwards haven’t been detailed but ESPN’s report says Prunty “did not sound concerned that the injury would keep him out of action for a long time.”

The absence of Antetokounmpo will make the Bucks a far less daunting opponent for the Bulls on Friday night. The 23-year-old has been a box score stuffer this season by averaging 27.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor. He’s led the Bucks to a 37-34 record, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference, so they’re right in the thick of the playoff hunt.

The Bulls take on the Bucks at 7 p.m. CT Friday night.