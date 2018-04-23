Restaurant apologizes for making Antetokounmpo wait for table after Bucks win

Even Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t expedite the process to get a table in a packed restaurant.

Antetokounmpo was rightfully hungry after his 27-point performance in the Bucks win that evened their first-round Eastern Conference series 2-2. So he and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, went to the restaurant for a late-night bite. However, Anetetokounmpo couldn’t score a table.

BelAir Cantina, a popular Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee, issued an apology Sunday night it couldn’t seat Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger after the Bucks’ 104-102 Game 4 win over the Celtics earlier that day.

“We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis Antetokounmpo in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped,” BelAir Cantina wrote on Facebook. “The Milwaukee Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we could have accommodated him right away.”

In an attempt to make a positive out of this negative publicity, BelAir Cantina promised free tacos with any purchase Friday for its guests if the Bucks can finish the series Thursday in Milwaukee.

As for Antetoukounmpo and Riddlesprigger, the two didn’t go home empty-handed. The couple decided to settle with pizza instead and went to another place for dinner.

Everyone wins.