WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo filled rookie teammate’s Mercedes with popcorn

Apparently, Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown hasn’t been keeping up with his “rookie duties,” according to teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So, the Greek Freak and others dealt out some justice.

When the Maywood native opened the door of his Mercedes — every door! — popcorn spilled out.

Thankfully, it wasn’t cheese or caramel popcorn, but it did look buttery.

As the dismayed Brown pleaded with teammates to help clean it up, teammate Jabari Parker stuffed his face with the popcorn he was grabbing through the sunroof and said, “We’re going to help you get it out of your car, bro.”

Watch the hilarious prank:

It reportedly took 10 large garbage bags to clean up the mess.