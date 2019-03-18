Giants defeat White Sox

White Sox pitcher Manny Banuelos throws in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, March 18, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Giants 5, White Sox 2

Solid start for Banuelos

Over his 4 2/3 innings of 2-run ball, left-hander Manny Banuelos didn’t have the strikeout pitch he had going in previous outings but he filled the zone with two-seamers, walked no one and declared himself worthy of a spot on the Opening Day roster despite a 5.14 ERA in five starts.

“Honestly, yes,” Banuelos, a former top Yankees prospect, said. “I believe I have shown what I’m capable of doing. I’ve progressed in every outing and I feel healthy, that is a big key for me.”

If the 28-year-old Banuelos, who is out of options, doesn’t make the team as a starter he could be used as a long reliever or swing man.

Over Yonder

Yonder Alonso hit his team-best fourth homer of the spring and his second to the opposite field in the first inning against Tyler Beede. The Sox (7-14-2) did not score after that and struck out 12 times, including three by Brandon Guyer in three plate appearances.

Been there done that

Adam Engel, a Gold Glove finalist in center field last season, scaled the center field wall to take a home run away from Pablo Sandoval in the second inning. Engel made three such plays in a span of one week last season. Engel also singled twice in three at-bats, raising his spring average to .250.

More like it

Lefty Jace Fry, who was having a tough spring, struck out four, walked one and did not allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings. Lefty waiver pickup Josh Osich walked one but struck out two in his second scoreless appearance in as many outings. Kelvin Herrera (3.18 ERA) pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

On deck

Sox at Reds, Goodyear, 6:05 p.m., 720-AM, NBCSCH, 720-AM, Reynaldo Lopez vs. Lucas Sims