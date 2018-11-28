Giants star Saquon Barkley is the Bears’ toughest RB challenge to date

When safety Adrian Amos made the claim last year that college junior Saquon Barkley was already a top-three NFL running back, his Bears teammates laughed at him.

Amos, a Penn State alum, was looking at Barkley through navy-and-white glasses.

“And then you see what he’s doing now,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “Of course he has to sustain it, but he’s been playing lights out for them.”

Barkley has lived up to the hype — from Amos and those with bigger megaphones — since the rookie was drafted second overall by the Giants out of Penn State.

“When you’re in the locker room, talking, you’re biased toward your school,” Amos said Wednesday. “Back then I was saying that — with some truth do it, as, ‘He can do a lot of things.’

“He has to prove a little bit more, first, in the league, for us to say that. because there’s a lot of great backs in the league. As far as talent-wise — the ability, what he can — that’s when you put him in those conversations.”

He deserves to be there now.

He’s fourth in the league with 829 rushing yards and second among running backs with 581 receiving yards. He needs 18 catches and 294 receiving yards over the next five games to set NFL records for catches and yards by a rookie running back.

“Saquon Barkley,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said, “is everything they said he would be.”

He averages 3.54 yards after contact, fifth-most in the league, and leads all running backs with 25 missed tackles forced, per Pro Football Focus.

“He’s shifty, he’s as fast as any back in the league,” Amos said. “And he’s just as powerful as any back in the league.”

He’s the best the Bears have faced all season, though the Rams’ Todd Gurley figures to take that crown from him next week. Sunday marks the first time this season the Bears have faced a running back who is currently ranked in the top 12 in total rushing yards. Of course, facing the Bears has a way to blunt one’s rushing stats — the team’s 80.8 rushing yards allowed per game is the second-best mark in the NFL.

“Each week, he competes in a way which shows us that we picked the right guy,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He’s an outstanding player, but he also does the things necessary that you have to do if at some point you’re going to be considered great.”

Asked if Barkley was reminiscent of anyone, Bears coach Matt Nagy paid him the ultimate compliment — “He reminds me of Saquon Barkley,” he said — before comparing his knack for breaking tackles to that of his former Chiefs star, Kareem Hunt. Both players, he said, have lower bodies “like tree trunks.” Barkley’s thighs measure 28 inches around , inspiring his nickname, “Sa-quads.”

“You try to tackle him, you’ve got to come the right way,” Nagy said. “Or else you’re going to get tackled.”

Fewer and fewer teams have done that. Barkley averaged 20 carries and about 103 rushing yards per game in November after averaging almost 14 carries and 65 rushing yards over the Giants’ first eight games. Quarterback Eli Manning has run more bootlegs the last few weeks than he had his entire life, Shurmur joked.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s message to his players this week was appropriate, then — “We’re going to have to bring our hard hats,” Amukamara said.

Amos agreed, saying the Bears have to gang up on the running back from his alma mater.

“If everybody’s swarming to the ball, everybody coming in with bad intentions,” he said, “then we’ll have a good day.”