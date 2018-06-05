Giolito helps White Sox gain doubleheader split

MINNEAPOLIS – While settling for a split, the White Sox came away from their doubleheader Tuesday against the Twins with a “win-win” kind of feeling after two good starts from their young starting pitchers.

Reynaldo Lopez pitched seven innings of one-hit, scoreless ball in a 4-2 loss in the opener and Lucas Giolito, who has been fighting command issues, hurled six innings of two-run ball in a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

First, Lopez, who was the best of the two pitchers acquired in the Adam Eaton trade. Lopez struck out four, walked four and allowed one hit, a double to Eduardo Escobar, who ruined everything in the eighth when he launched a three-run homer with two outs against Nate Jones.

Lopez was the first Sox starter to allow one hit in seven innings or more since Jose Quintana 2017 at the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.

“You want to win. Losses are never easy to digest,” Lopez said.

“The wins are important as a team. As a pitcher, my job is to execute, and give my team a chance to win games.”

Giolito wasn’t as dominant, striking out one batter, but he could live with two walks while spreading around six hits, five of them singles.

“I wasn’t commanding my offspeed stuff early, kind of throwing the ball over the plate letting them hit it,” Giolito said.

The Sox gave him a four-run lead before he took the mound, two runs scoring on Jose Abreu’s 10th home run against Zach Littell, who was making his major league debut.

“These are two of our youngest guys who are evolving in different ways,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Lucas is really grinding his way back to where he was late last year and Lopey growing and refining and getting after it. Both are big pieces for us.”

Sox draft five pitchers on Day 2

After taking two college hitters on day one of the draft, the White Sox selected five college pitchers in rounds three through 10 on the second day.

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington of Mississippi State was taken in the third round, topping Tuesday’s list. With a 4.61 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 30 walks in 91 2/3 innings, Pilkington’s numbers paled to his first two seasons. Scouting director Nick Hostetler drew a comparison to Sox prospect Alec Hansen, who dropped to the second round after a disappointing junior season but got untracked in the Sox’ system.

MLB Pipeline ranked Pilkington, taken 81st, as the 60th best prospect in the draft.

“We were very excited to have the opportunity to take him and add a premium starter like this in the third round,” Hostetler said.

High school shortstop Lency Delgado (Miami, Fla.) was taken in the fourth round before the Sox dipped into the pitching pool for Indiana right-hander Jonathan Stiever and Wichita State righty Codi Heuer in the fifth and sixth rounds. Lefties Andrew Perez of South Florida and Bennett Sousa of Virginia were taken in the ninth and 10th rounds.

This and that

Yoan Moncada hit his eighth homer leading off Game 1 and Jose Abreu his 10th in Game 2.

Catcher Kevin Smith (RBI single in Game 2) was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte and Juan Minaya brought up as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

*Shortstop Tim Anderson, on wearing No. 42 in Game 1, a makeup of the snowed-out April 15 Jackie Robinson Day game:

“Jackie Robinson paved the way for African Americans,’’ Anderson said. “It’s an honor to throw on that jersey and play for him. It’s a special day.’’

*Prized Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert (thumb) reported to low Class A Kannapolis for his first action after extended spring training. He went 0-for-4 with a walk.