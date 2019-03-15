Giolito allows 4 runs early, Jones gives up 3 late in White Sox loss to Cubs

Cubs 11, White Sox 9

Another loss to Cubs

With most of the regulars gone, the Sox knotted this one up with prospects Laz Rivera (RBI double) and Luis Robert (two-run double) producing three runs in the seventh. No. 4 overall pick Nick Madrigal slid home with the tying run. But veteran right-hander Nate Jones gave up three runs the next inning, two on an opposite field homer by 28-year-old minor leaguer Wynton Bernard. Jones faced four Cubs and did not record an out, and owns a troubling 12.46 ERA. The Sox are 0-2 vs. their crosstown rival this spring.

The stage was set

Lucas Giolito pitches in the first inning against the Cubs, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Madrigal singled in a run to bring Robert to the plate as the winning run in the ninth, but Robert grounded into a game-inning 6-4-3 double play. The sellout crowd of 13,166 was easily the largest for a Sox home game this spring.

Lots of traffic for Giolito

Right-hander Lucas Giolito (6.91 ERA) struck out seven but walked two and allowed four runs on six hits — including two homers — over five innings. Featuring an effective curveball, Giolito struck out four (there was a dropped third strike) in the first inning after Albert Almora’s leadoff homer.

Giolito, who threw 85 pitches, 57 for strikes, says he has a very good feel for his curve but “I would like to execute some pitches better,” he said. “There were some pitches, especially fastballs, a little up in the zone.”

Moncada goes deep

Yoan Moncada belted a three-run homer against lefty Cole Hamels and walked in four plate appearances. Moncada is hitting .379 with a 1.210 OPS this spring.

Jose Abreu (.343 average, .933 OPS), James McCann (.407, 1.040), Brandon Guyer, Danny Mendick and Rivera each had two hits for the Sox (7-11-2).

On deck

Dodgers at Sox, Glendale, 3:05 p.m., NBCSCH, Tony Goslin vs. Ivan Nova.