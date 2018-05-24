Giolito KO’d early, Bundy goes distance as O’s topple White Sox

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito struggled mightily with his control, lasting only 1 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs, while righty Dylan Bundy was virtually impossible to hit in the Orioles’ 9-3 victory Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giolito (3-5) saw his ERA climb to 7.53 after allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out none, threw a wild pitch and hit a batter. Of his 54 pitches, 27 were strikes. Trey Mancini and Adam Jones hit back to back homers against Giolito in the second inning, helping Baltimore build a 9-0 lead after three innings.

The Sox demoted Carson Fulmer, who like Giolito struggled to throw strikes and locate pitches, to Class AAA Charlotte, but “I don’t foresee that at this particular time” for Giolito, manager Rick Renteria said.

“He’s just a young man who’s gotta continue to minimize the emotional aspect of crossing from preparation into the game and staying focused, relaxed, and hammer the zone with strikes. And truthfully it’s just first pitch strike and get after the next one.”

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, left, is pulled from the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles by manager Rick Renteria during the second inning Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS108

“I don’t see [Fulmer and Giolito] anywhere near each other. They’re two different competitors in terms of the outcomes that they’ve had. Lucas has at least had situations in which he might have struggled early and been able to gain some confidence through the middle rounds of his start and continue to propel himself to finish some ballgames, give us six or seven innings at times.”

Giolito, 23, has walked 37 batters in 49 innings for a 6.80 rate per nine innings, last in the American League.

“Walking this many batters is unacceptable,” Giolito said. “I just need to find a way to compete and throw the ball over the plate more often.”

Bundy (3-6) went the distance, allowing two hits and walking one. With 301 strikeouts in 54 career starts, Bundy became the fastest Oriole to reach 300 strikeouts. This was his second career complete game.

Jose Rondon homered for the second time in two games, a three-run shot in the fourth.

Roster moves

With their catching depth in a state of despair after Welington Castillo’s 80-game suspension and a couple of injuries in the farm system, the White Sox called up Alfredo Gonzalez from Class AAA Charlotte and claimed catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Garneau, 30, was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.

Right-hander pitcher Miguel González (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

The left-handed hitting Omar Narvaez, who was backing up Castillo, is holding Castillo’s spot as the No. 1 guy. The right-handed hitting Kevan Smith, who split duty with Narvaez last season but was demoted this year after Castillo was signed as a free agent, is nursing a sore ankle on Charlotte’s disabled list.

Garneau hit .208 with two home runs and nine RBI with Class AAA Nashville this season. He has thrown out 10-of-24 of bases stealers.

Garneau hit .188 with two homers over 41 games between the Rockies and A’s last season. He has appeared in 87 major league games, hitting .192 and throwing out 38.5 percent of base stealers.

The Sox also promoted catcher Yermin Mercedes from high Class A Winston-Salem to Charlotte.

The Sox’ top catching prospects, Zack Collins and Seby Zavala, are at AA Birmingham. Zavala (wrist) is on the DL.

Hahn said Smith and Zavala could be options when healthy in the coming weeks while No. 1 catching prospect Zack Collins most likely will continue to get everyday work at Birmingham.

Alfredo Gonzalez was hitting .169/.279/.191 with no homers in 27 games for Charlotte.

Miguel González, 33, has been on the disabled list since April 23 (retroactive to April 19) with right rotator cuff inflammation. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA over three starts.

The Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.

Garcia to DL, Tilson promoted

The Sox recalled outfielder Charlie Tilson from Charlotte and placed outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained knee.

Garcia is batting .262/.308/.369. Tilson, who started in left field, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He struggled with a .288 on-base percentage and no home runs at Charlotte. It was his first MLB appearance since 2016 when he suffered a devastating hamstring injury that ended his season and derailed his career.