White Sox shut down Giolito, Shields

Right-handers Lucas Giolito and James Shields have both made their last starts for the White Sox this season, manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday.

Having pitched 174 innings between Class AAA Charlotte and the Sox — for whom he covered 45⅓ innings over seven starts while pitching to a tidy 2.38 ERA with a 3-3 record — Giolito had no reason to go out for one more start.

“He’s had enough innings,” pitching coach Don Cooper said. “There’s nothing left to prove, nothing left to gain — this year. It couldn’t have gone better.”

The 23-year-old Giolito was 6-10 with a 4.48 ERA at Charlotte, finishing with a good run and then seeing most everything come together with the Sox.

Lucas Giolito throws against the Houston Astros last Tuesday. (AP)

“I had to kind of get over some trials and tribulations down in the minor leagues, trying to fix some things, trying to find myself and see who I was as a pitcher,” he said. “I feel very confident. I’ve hit that point where I trust all my pitches in any count, any situation.”

Giolito’s four-seam fastball averaged around 93 mph, according to Brooks Baseball — one mile per hour slower than what he showed when the Nationals called him up last year and he posted a 6.75 ERA over six appearances. But he pitched much better this season.

“He’s throwing strikes with four pitches,” Cooper said. “He’s got angle, he can change speeds, he can ride the ball up in the zone.”

Giolito’s goal next season is to pitch 200 innings.

Shields, 35, who allowed two runs over seven innings in the Sox’ 4-2 win over the Angels on Monday, has tendinitis in his knees and will receive platelet-rich plasma injections soon, Renteria said.

Shields (5-7, 5.23 ERA) had a 4.23 ERA in August and September, coinciding with a lower release point in his delivery. He is under contract next season.

The Sox plan to give Chris Volstad, who started Tuesday night against the Angels, a second start in the season finale at Cleveland on Sunday. Renteria has not named a starter for Friday.

Keystone combo

Shortstop Tim Anderson struck up a relationship with second baseman Yoan Moncada that has grown tighter since Moncada’s call-up on July 18. Getting accustomed to each other around second base and turning the double play has “really been the easy part,” Anderson said.

“He’s such a good athlete, I can almost throw it anywhere and I know he’s going to turn it, and vice versa for him,” Anderson said. “Up the middle are tough positions, so you want to be on the same page with that person.

“He has a bright future.”

This and that

Catcher Omar Narvaez, whom the Sox used a pinch-hitter for on Monday, has “tennis elbow” in his throwing elbow, Renteria said.

• The Sox are hitting .281/.334/.441 against left-handers. The .281 mark is the second-best in baseball, led by Avisail Garcia (first, .431) and Jose Abreu (seventh, .356).

• Former Sox radio broadcaster Ralph Faucher passed away Friday at age 91. Faucher teamed with Harry Caray on broadcasts in 1971-72 on WTAQ-AM and WEAW-AM.

• Yolmer Sanchez fouled a pitch off his right knee and left with a bone bruise in the fifth inning Tuesday. He is day to day.

Follow me on Twitter @CST_soxvan.

Email: dvanschouwen@suntimes.com

RELATED STORIES

Events of 2017 confirm to White Sox, Renteria: It was time

Shields has found some success with revamped delivery