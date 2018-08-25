Smith’s homer ‘a special moment’ for White Sox, Giolito

Catcher Kevan Smith’s Players Weekend nickname is “Webby,” after former teammate and best friend Daniel Webb, a former Sox right-hander who died in an ATV accident last Oct. 14.

“It’s an honor to put his name on my back and know he’s still with me,’’ said Smith, who was first teammates with Webb at Class A Kannapolis in 2012.

How sweet it must have been, then, for Smith to connect on his first home run of the season, a two-run shot during the second inning of the Sox’ 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday. Smith also caught right-hander Lucas Giolito’s outstanding start, perhaps his best of the season, making it a perfect night for the 30-year-old backstop who’s batting .282 this season.

“When he hit that homer — he has Webby on his back — it gave me the chills,” Giolito said. “I think it gave a lot us the chills in the dugout. It was a special moment. After he hit the homer we were like, ‘OK, we’re going to lock this down. We’re going to get this W.’ ”

Kevan Smith looks skyward after scoring on his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Detroit. (AP)

Smith, one of the first people on the scene when Webb died, and his wife recently became parents and named their son after Webb. Manager Rick Renteria presented him with the lineup card, and the baseball was retrieved as a keepsake.

“The guy’s my brother,’’ Smith said. “We are so similar in so many ways, we were like family. And to see him go, you realize death doesn’t hold back on anybody. And when you see someone close to you go it puts things in perspective.

“For some reason God sometimes takes the best ones. You can’t explain it but one day we’ll know.’’

Smith, who looked up to the sky after crossing the plate after connecting against lefty Ryan Carpenter (1-2), guided Giolito work through the Tigers lineup for six strikeouts while walking one. He worked with a fastball averaging 94.3 mph, a couple ticks lower than what he had early in the season, and got 12 swings and misses on 76 of the strikes he threw. Giolito threw 106 pitches and improved to 10-9 while lowering his ERA to 5.85.

“Best fastball command I’ve had all season,” Giolito said. “Warming up in the bullpen, I was hitting both side of the plate super consistently, and my goal was to just carry that right into the game and luckily we were able to do that. When you’re commanding your fastball on both sides of the plate that opens up a lot.”

Giolito, 24, also had to work through a steady light rain for much of the night, but he was unfazed. The control issues that had some wondering if a demotion to Class AAA Charlotte was warranted early in the season are gone. In his last six starts, his strikeouts to walks ratio is above three to one after being 1.06 his first 20 starts. And he has more zip.

“It’s frustrating to kind of be like 90, 93, first part of the season when I know that there’s more,” he said. “But all I’ve been focusing on is keeping myself in a good straight line when I’m playing catch and having good rhythm and tempo when I’m pitching. It’s kind of starting to carry over a little bit, starting to throw the ball a little bit harder. It definitely helps out.

Matt Davidson had two doubles and an RBI, Jose Rondon had two hits including a double and RBI and Yoan Moncada had a pair of singles and an RBI for the Sox (50-79), who have won eight of their last 11 games.

Dylan Covey pitched two scoreless innings in relief to nail down the win.