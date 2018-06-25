Glad for White Sox support, Charlie Tilson taking nothing for granted

Late last June, White Sox outfielder Charlie Tilson was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the navicular bone in his right ankle. The injury was another cruel blow to Tilson, whose Aug. 2, 2016 major-league debut was cut short by a hamstring injury before he suffered a stress reaction in his right foot during 2017 spring training.

Understandably, when he got the news about the navicular fracture it was a low moment for Tilson. But his spirits were picked up by the support of the Sox organization and a call from general manager Rick Hahn. The Sox executive told Tilson he would get back on the field and have an opportunity when he did. Tilson also said Hahn mentioned that Michael Jordan suffered a navicular fracture and recovered.

“(Hahn) said it’s not going to hinder your athleticism and ‘we still believe in you. We know you’re going to work and that’s all we ask,’” Tilson recalled. “For someone to tell you something like that after missing just about a full year, that’s inspiring. You don’t want to disappoint the people that believe in you. That was really my thought process the whole time.”

After missing the entire 2017 regular season, Tilson played in the 2017 Arizona Fall League and was sent to Class AAA Charlotte to start this season, where he appeared in 39 games before getting called up to the Sox on May 24. Since then, Tilson is hitting .280 with a solid .341 on-base percentage and reaping the rewards of his hard work and perseverance.

Charlie Tilson is relishing his time with the White Sox after multiple injuries kept him off the field. | AP

“It feels incredible. It was a long journey for me, obviously. This was always the vision,” Tilson said. “This is what had me staying the course. I knew that if I was able to get back to full health and get everything back together on the field that this was possible. To be out here and contributing it’s been an awesome experience.”

Tilson, a New Trier graduate who grew up in Wilmette, knows there are more steps to take. For one, he needs to make up for lost development time while trying to restore his feel for the game.

“I’ve kind of noticed similar trends throughout the season that I’ve gone through throughout my career. It’s kind of like you’re putting the pieces back together,” Tilson said. “Thankfully, I’ve been able to do it in kind of an expediated fashion. Every day I’m out here, I’m working. You start to feel little triggers that put you in a good spot. I’ve just been rolling with it and putting in the work and the results are starting to show on the field.”

Manager Rick Renteria said Tilson is adjusting while having both good and not-so-good days.

“He’s certainly showing us that he can defend. He’s made a lot of nice plays out there. Good first-step jumps and continues to take some pretty good at-bats,” Renteria said. “I think as he continues to learn the league and pitchers and things of that nature, he’ll continue to grow as a big leaguer.”

While he was out, that’s all Tilson wanted to do. He wanted to pay back the Sox for believing in him while helping his teammates produce and win.

Now that he’s got it, Tilson isn’t taking the chance for granted. He never will.

“Especially given what I’ve gone through just to get back here. Regardless, having this opportunity, my whole life it’s what you dream of,” Tilson said. “I would never take it for granted. It’s just inspiring and makes you want to go out and work hard and do anything you can.”

Note: Trayce Thompson cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Charlotte