Glove affair: Cubs’ fielding gems carry Jon Lester to 4-0 victory over Dodgers

If Jon Lester finds himself in the conversation for his first All-Star start in a few weeks, he can thank Javy Baez, Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and a few other teammates for helping start the conversation.

The top-ranked group of fielders in the majors this season might have produced its best nine innings Wednesday in defense of Lester’s pitching during a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers.

“They’ve been picking us up all year,” said Lester (9-2), who made the most of it on this pitching “grind” of a day to get through seven innings.

“It was kind if, `Here, I don’t have anything, just hit it, and hopefully those guys run it down and catch it.’ And they did it today,” said Lester, who in concert with the gloves lowered his ERA to 2.10 – moving up to third in the National League behind Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

Javy Baez shows he has the ball after beating Enrique Hernandez back to the bag on an unassisted double play in the eighth inning Wednesday. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Lester walked three, including two in the sixth. He put runners in scoring position twice with less than two outs early in the game. The continual hard contact against him included two doubles, four line-drive outs to outfielders and four more deep fly balls.

“They hit the ball well, but we were in the right spots,” manager Joe Maddon said. “In the past when we’ve won at a high level, we’ve played outstanding defense.”

In 2016, the Cubs all but lapped the rest of the majors defensively – by several metrics and the eye test – on the way to the World Series. After a comparative lull last year, they’re back on top, according to outlets that measure fielding, including Fangraphs.com.

“We have a lot of fun on defense,” Heyward said. “We know what we’re capable of.”

This game against the Dodgers offered an example at nearly every position:

–Leading off the second, Baez at shortstop ranged deep in the hole, then set and threw so strongly to get Logan Forsythe at first that it wasn’t close enough for Anthony Rizzo to trouble a stretch.

–With runners at the corners in the third, Justin Turner flied deep to right-fielder Heyward, whose 300-foot throw reached catcher Willson Contreras on a line just as runner Chris Taylor reached Contreras – who got a bloody nose for the hard tag. “Unbelievable,” center fielder Albert Almora Jr. said.

–Taylor was only at third for the chance at that play because he was held up rounding the bag on Enrique Hernandez’s single to left on the previous play when Kyle Schwarber (league-leading seven outfield assists) came up throwing.

–Leading off the fourth, third baseman Kris Bryant slid toward the line to backhand Matt Kemp’s shot inside the bag, then leaped up and threw him out by a step.

–Leading off the seventh, Yasiel Puig drove a low line drive for a sure hit to center – until charging Almora dove to pick it inches from the grass.

By then, Lester had grown weary of applauding all the fielding gems behind him.

“Al comes in and dives for one, and I’m just like, `OK, I’m done clapping for you guys,’ “ Lester said. “It’s expected now that these guys make these plays.”

When Lester left the game, Baez went to second on the double switch and then made a play in the eighth to rival the rest, with nobody out and Hernandez on second. He leaped to grab Turner’s line drive near the back of the infield dirt, then raced to the bag, diving to get his glove there before Hernandez’s hand.

“It can be dispiriting to the other side when you make plays like that,” Maddon said.

Maddon compared Baez’s willingness to throw his body around on the bases and in the field to former Packer Chuck Cecil: “He just plays like a free safety.”

Baez, who also doubled twice and tripled, said he can’t play any other way.

“I’ve got to be me out there,” he said.