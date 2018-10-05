He’s No. 26? Khalil Mack trade has Bears GM Ryan Pace moving up the charts

Bears general manager Ryan Pace (left) poses with Khalil Mack (center) and coach Matt Nagy (right) at a press conference following the trade that brought Mack to the Bears from the Oakland Raiders. | Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

The Bears are 3-1 at their bye week, but it was no surprise that reclusive general manager Ryan Pace didn’t come out of his bunker at Halas Hall to take a well-deserved bow. In football, they take their cues from Bill Belichick, not Theo Epstein.

Be that as it may, Pace’s star has risen more than anyone else in the Bears’ organization in the last five weeks. Everybody knew Khalil Mack was a great player coming in. First-year NFL coach Matt Nagy had no resume to judge when he arrived. Mitch Trubisky, even after a mediocre-at-best rookie season, was still a long way from being considered a bust heading into this season.

But Pace? He was ranked as the worst established general manager in the NFL by nfl.com‘s Gregg Rosenthal in April, prior to the draft. Of the 26 GMs who had been on the job prior to January of 2017, Pace was ranked 26th. The Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer ranked Pace 29th out of 32 in a GM ranking in June.

For the record, there’s little to quarrel with in those rankings. Pace’s biggest hits in free agency (Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, Prince Amukamara) were trumped by bigger misses (Mike Glennon, Pernell McPhee, Markus Wheaton, Eddie Royal, Antrel Rolle). Pace had been better in the draft (Eddie Goldman, Cody Whitehair, Eddie Jackson, Tarik Cohen, Adrian Amos), but even the overall promise he showed there was diminished by an unimpressive record of top-10 first-round picks: wide receiver Kevin White at No. 7 in 2015, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd at No. 9 in 2016 and Trubisky at No. 2 in 2017.

Just four games into the season, Pace’s fortunes have changed considerably. The acquisition of Mack in a stunning trade with the Raiders has been a masterstroke — not just because Mack so far has been even better than advertised, but he’s had a chain-reaction impact that has elevated many of Pace’s other acquisitions — Hicks, Trevathan, Goldman, Amukamara, Jackson and others.

Trevathan already has won an NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award. Before Mack arrived, Roy Robertson-Harris was an undrafted free agent and Bilal Nichols was a fifth-round draft pick nobody knew or cared about. Now — in the early going at least — they’re the kind of “finds” that make GMs look good.

But if early indications hold up, Pace was having a good year even before the Mack deal. He fired John Fox and hired Matt Nagy. To bolster the offense, he signed wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton in free agency — already a significant improvement over Mike Glennon, Markus Wheaton, Kendall Wright and Dion Sims a year ago.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch looked like a dud when he was injured most of the offseason, but he’s already made an impact. Even place-kicker Cody Parkey is working out, making 9-of-10 field goal attempts. We haven’t heard Robbie Gould’s name in more than week.

It’s too early to judge the 2018 draft class, but indications are that this class will compare favorably to Pace’s first draft class that included White, Goldman, center Hroniss Grasu, running back Jeremy Langford and safety Adrian Amos. Linebacker Roquan Smith is a starter and looks due to break out after missing most of training camp and all of the preseason. Guard James Daniels, a second-round draft pick (39th overall), could start next week against the Dolphins. Nichols already has three tackles-for-loss in limited snaps. And fourth-round pick Joel Iyiegbuniwe is a core special-teams player.

There’s still a long way to go. Things change in a hurry in this league. And Trubisky can still be his undoing. But after a three-year tear-down/rebuild that made him look like a worse general manager than he is, Ryan Pace is closer to getting his due. Whenever the next GM rankings come out, he’ll be a lot higher than No. 26.