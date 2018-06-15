Go ahead Bulls, draft Trae Young at No. 7 … and then watch the rebuild crumble

“Measured shorter than his 6-foot-2 listing … actually 6-foot, ¾.’’

“Compares pretty well to Steph Curry.’’

“… has unlimited range and seems to be a threat to make a shot as soon as he crosses half-court.’’

“The biggest concern is on the defensive end, and rightfully so … a lack of high-end athletic ability really hurts him.’’

All comments ripped right from the notebooks of scouts, and the very reason Bulls fans should be a bit nervous with the NBA Draft finally upon us this week.

Has to be Oklahoma point guard Trae Young being described above, right?

Big nope.

These were the notes on lights-out shooter Jimmer Fredette back in 2011, before he was drafted No. 10 overall by Milwaukee and sent to Sacramento in a draft-night trade.

What’s the Jimmer up to these days? How about tearing up opposing defenses for almost 37 points a game during the 2017-18 season, turning the Chinese League upside down for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks.

So Gar/Pax, go ahead and spend that No. 7 overall pick on the 6-foot, deep-threat of a shooter in Young.

Then watch the rebuild crumble.

Harsh?

Nah, call it history.

There are very few point guards Young’s size that have played at a high level in the NBA. Set the bar at Calvin Murphy, Isaiah Thomas and Allen Iverson, and then move down from there. But Murphy, Thomas and Iverson were off-the-charts in athleticism and fearlessness.

Young doesn’t check either of those boxes.

“I think I’m a different basketball player,’’ Young said numerous times in his Thursday meeting with the media at the Advocate Center. “Just overall different type of player, scorer, team-first guy.’’

A definite point he’s trying to sell teams on.

Smart, because if he can fool them into thinking he’s different it takes the focus off of the weaknesses in his game.

Young can shoot, no doubt. And shoot from long-range to change the geometry of the floor in the modern NBA. At least against other college kids.

His biggest strength as far as the Bulls were concerned, however, might be his play-making. Great vision, special passer.

Then hit the stop button there and flip in the Sooners tape from Jan. 27 against Alabama, and their elite point guard Collin Sexton. Sexton went right at Young, posting him up, attacking his dribble, and holding him to 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Now let’s get to the elephant in the room.

There’s a certain amount of softness that is associated with Young. Fair or unfair. At the end of the regular season when Kris Dunn was discussing the possibility of the Bulls drafting another point guard, his tone in holding his starting spot from Young or Sexton was very different.

There was somewhat some respect shown for Sexton. Somewhat. But with Young, well, Dunn talked about his “dawg’’ mentality, and that “dawg’’ wanted to bite.

Look, the No. 7 spot is actually awful right now. Go down the list of possibilities:

Young – A defensive liability for a Bulls team that is already defensively challenged.

Wendell Carter – Find a Duke game in which he dominated and it would be a first. At best he would be Bobby Portis after a case of donuts.

Mikal Bridges – Might not be the mentally tough player he claims to be after his workout with the Bulls.

There’s two logical choices right now: Hope Michael Porter Jr. falls or attempt to trade up and grab Marvin Bagley III or Jaren Jackson, even if it means packaging multi-picks this year and a future pick.

As for Young, he might actually be great down the road.

And the Dongfang Sharks will be waiting for that day.