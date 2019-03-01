Goalkeeper David Ousted among changes to Fire

Goalkeeper David Ousted knows why he was acquired by the Fire.

After trading Sean Johnson following the 2016 season, the Fire have struggled for consistency in net. They’ve tried journeymen, youngsters, and veterans but the results haven’t been great, leaving the Fire looking for a steady and consistent presence in goal they think they’ve found in Ousted.

“That’s what I’m here to do. That’s what I’m going to work very hard at trying to do: create consistency in that goal,” Ousted said. “I think it’s one of my strengths, the consistency I bring to every game. Hopefully I’ll be there to save some points as well.”

Ousted, 34, spent five seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps and made two MLS all-star teams before spending 2018 with D.C. United. The Fire claimed him off waivers in January, and he is expected to make his debut in Saturday night’s season opener at the LA Galaxy.

He’ll do so against a team featuring Zlatan Ibrahimovic that could punish the Fire for any mistakes, and with a somewhat-unsettled back line that’s still working to get used to each other and Ousted.

“It’s obviously something every team is trying to get, is that cohesiveness in the back,” Ousted said. “It only comes with games together, practices together, and getting to know each other. It’s a work-in-progress, but I already think we’ve come a long way getting to know each other in this preseason.

“I don’t have any doubt that we’re going to figure it out.”

The addition of Ousted wasn’t the only big transaction during a busy offseason. They re-signed coach Veljko Paunovic, iconic Bastian Schweinsteiger, and defender Johan Kappelhof. New players include midfielder Przemysław Frankowski, forward C.J. Sapong, and defender Marcelo. They did lose the versatile Matt Polster to Scottish club Rangers and promising defender Brandon Vincent to retirement. Off the field, the team found a new jersey sponsor and made peace with Section 8 Chicago after a battle over the banishment of Sector Latino during the 2018 season.

But despite the changes, the math is the same.

Once one of the most consistent teams in MLS, the Fire have played in only two playoff games this decade. One year removed from what supposed to be a breakthrough 2017, the 2018 Fire went 8-18-8 and plummeted back to 10th in what was an 11-team Eastern Conference.

Yet again, the Fire hope to bounce back from a bad season. And again, their fans are hoping the new year is different from the recent past. Ousted has some reasons why he thinks that will happen.

“It’s about passion. It’s about, this team is ready to show the people that are going to be in the stadium, the people that are going to be watching, that this team has passion. It’s there to win, it’s there to give 100 percent.” Ousted said. “Are we going to win 34 games? Maybe not, but I can promise you that this team is going to give 100 percent in all those 34 games.”