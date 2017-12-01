Gone, really wandering far afield: WWW Chicago outdoors

I am on a five-day hunting trip with my dad, probably his last hunt, so I am filing this from a library in the mountains of central Pennsylvania.

The bear carving was at the Welcome Center as I crossed over from Ohio to Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

And there’s plenty to do for this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors: Perch on the Chicago lakefront, Illinois’ second firearm deer season, watching sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski in Indiana and “Illumination–The Experience” at Morton Arboretum.

The basic one is still perch on the lakefront. Thousands have been fishing up and down the lakefront. Just be aware that it takes sorting for keepers and you will not be alone; but there are perch to be caught.

Illinois’s second firearm deer season opened Thursday and runs through Sunday. The weather forecast looks like it should help the average hunter. We shall see.

I already did the sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Ind. My timing was right. And the time is now. Tuesday’s count was 12,090. I highly recommend doing this, even if you have done it before. Click here for details on how to do the sandhills at Jasper-Pulaski.

My wife and I did “Illumination–The Experience” at Morton Arboretum last weekend. Again, it is something I highly recommend. Click here for more on “Illumination–The Experience” at Morton Arboretum.

There’s stuff to do, get out there.