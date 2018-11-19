Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 11 vs. Vikings

Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday night’s 25-20 win against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

Good week

Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack took turns dominating the Vikings.

Hicks, the Bears’ star defensive tackle, had six tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and an amazing, career-best, five tackles for loss.

Only one NFL player has registered more tackles for loss in a single game this season — Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who had six Oct. 21 against the 49ers.

Akiem Hicks celebrates while walking off the field after defeating the Vikings on Sunday. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Per NFL NetGen Stats, Hicks tied for the NFL lead with eight disruptions — either a quarterback pressure or a run stuff — this week. Mack had seven.

Bad week

Mitch Trubisky posted his worst passer rating of the season. The Bears again struggled to run the ball. But Prince Amukamara had a bad day, too, as the Vikings eventually threw at the very cornerback more than they did Kyle Fuller or Bryce Callahan. Amukamara was in coverage on at least four of the Vikings’ longest 10 plays, including the 13-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson with about five minutes left in the game.

Still it’s hard to find too much fault in a defense that didn’t allow a defensive touchdown until that Robinson catch.

Best week

Mack single-handedly turned away in the first quarter Sunday. He tackled Dalvin Cook, forcing a fumble. Mack still managed to wriggle free and recover the ball

Mack finished with one sack — Hicks had the other — as well as one pass defensed, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and two tackles.

“He made a play,” Cook said. “That’s what he’s been doing since he got there. He made a play beyond the line of scrimmage. Just stuck his hand out there. It was a gift for him. …

“With a player like that, you got to know where he’s at on the field at all times. He’s a great player. You’ve got to give it him, hands down. They play together. They rally to the ball. They are a good team.”

Mack even managed to shove tackle Riley Reiff to the ground with only his left hand. Just watch: