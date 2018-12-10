Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 14 vs. Rams

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears. Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday night’s 15-6 win against the Rams:

Good week

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman picked a good time to record his first sack since Week 2.

When he sacked Jared Goff for a safety on the second play of the second half, Goldman gave the Bears a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. It was the Bears’ first safety since Leonard Floyd’s on Oct. 10, 2017.

It marked only Goldman’s sixth sack since the start of his second season in 2016.

Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner tackles Bears running back Jordan Howard on Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“It was crazy — It really set the tone for the second half,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “We knew if we just created positive plays on offense, our defense was going to shut them down. They set the tone all night. There’s nothing that they could have done to get going, the defense made up their minds they were going to shut them down. It was absolutely outstanding.”

Bad week

Trubisky was brutal Sunday. His 110 passing yards were a season low, and his worst mark since Dec. 3, 2017. His 33.3 passer rating was a career low. And the three interceptions he threw account for one quarter of his season total.

The good news: the Bears quarterback said his right shoulder, which cost him the last two games, felt good.

“There were times I was just trying to do too much, make a play,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s something I was doing mentally from sitting out for two weeks, just coming out here trying to put on a show, make big plays. I need to go in there, do my job.”

Best week

Hey, remember Jordan Howard? The Bears running back had 19 carries for 101 yards, his highest total in 364 days. Howard had 147 rushing yards on Dec. 10, 2017, against the Bengals.

Trubisky said the Rams played soft coverage to take away the Bears’ deep passing attack, but that opened up holes for Howard.

“He made up his mind tonight when he touched the ball, he was going to run hard and finish runs and pick up tough yards for this offense,” he said. “I’m very proud of him and the offensive line, how they were able to be a big part of this win.”

Coach Matt Nagy said Sunday night forced him to call a unique game, given that he wanted to keep defensive tackle Aaron Donald in line. The Bears, then, relied on run plays more often than usual.