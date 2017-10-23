Good, bad and better: How the Bears fared in 17-3 win vs. Panthers

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Give Benny Cunningham the Jason Heyward Award: the night before being listed as inactive Sunday with a hamstring injury, the running back gave his teammates an inspirational speech.

“He talked about us just being able to go out there and lay one brick at a time, one play at a time, one down at a time,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “And stack our bricks and build our wall.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan had an interception on Sunday.

“I think that last week was a really good brick; this week’s an even better brick. I think that if we keep stacking our bricks, we’re gonna be in a good place at the end of the day.”

Said rookie Eddie Jackson after his two defensive touchdowns: “Benny had a saying: “Just laying one brick at a time.” We stuck with that.”

Bad week

The stick holders. The Bears converted only two of 11 third downs Sunday. On the season, they’ve converted 34 percent of them; only the 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Browns are worse.

Best week

Jackson is the unquestioned winner. Want variety? Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan has been a star in his two games since returning from a one-game suspension for his hit on the Packers’ Davante Adams. He had a sack, batted pass and interception against the Panthers. One week earlier, he had a fumble recovery and a sack in Baltimore.