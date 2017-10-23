Good, bad and better: How the Bears fared in 17-3 win vs. Panthers

Bears 10/23/2017, 10:00am
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Give Benny Cunningham the Jason Heyward Award: the night before being listed as inactive Sunday with a hamstring injury, the running back gave his teammates an inspirational speech.

“He talked about us just being able to go out there and lay one brick at a time, one play at a time, one down at a time,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “And stack our bricks and build our wall.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan had an interception on Sunday. (Getty Images)

“I think that last week was a really good brick; this week’s an even better brick. I think that if we keep stacking our bricks, we’re gonna be in a good place at the end of the day.”

Said rookie Eddie Jackson after his two defensive touchdowns: “Benny had a saying: “Just laying one brick at a time.” We stuck with that.”

Bad week

The stick holders. The Bears converted only two of 11 third downs Sunday. On the season, they’ve converted 34 percent of them; only the 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Browns are worse.

Best week

Jackson is the unquestioned winner. Want variety? Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan has been a star in his two games since returning from a one-game suspension for his hit on the Packers’ Davante Adams. He had a sack, batted pass and interception against the Panthers. One week earlier, he had a fumble recovery and a sack in Baltimore.

 

 

Previously from Sports

Run-heavy plan works again, but John Fox will need Mitch Trubisky soon
Cubs move quickly to reunite Joe Maddon with old pitching coach Hickey
Cubs at crossroads this winter amid staff shakeup, roster turnover
Three-and-Out: Tarik Cohen blames himself for not scoring long TD