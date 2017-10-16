Good, bad and better: How the Bears fared in their upset over Ravens

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Connor Barth’s 40-yard game-winning field goal was his third career overtime winner; he did the same at the Falcons in 2015 and at the Saints in 2009, both as a member of the Buccaneers.

“This team made it easy on me,” he said. “The offensive line did a good job. It’s my job to make those kicks. They did their job, and it was my turn to do my job. Kicking a game-winner is an awesome feeling.”

Bears kicker Connor Barth and punter Pat O'Donnell celebrate Barth's game-winner. (Getty Images)

Bad week

Cody Whitehair needs to send shotgun snaps back to the center with accuracy. He’s struggled almost every week to do that — including Sunday, when one snap counted as a fumble and others were only slightly less off the mark.

Whitehair, who played guard late in the preseason and started one game there once the year began, has been working on it.

“Just get back in that muscle memory,” he said last week. “For whatever reason, I dunno why, they’ve been bad.”

Best week

Long before he was the hero Sunday, running back Jordan Howard represented the Bears’ path to victory. Consider: John Fox took Peyton Manning to Baltimore in 2012 and still ran the ball 45 times. That’s how much Fox respects the Ravens’ tradition of playmakers in the defensive backfield.

“This week, we needed to run,” Fox said, “and we did.”

Howard ran 36 times for 167 yards, including a 53-yarder in overtime.