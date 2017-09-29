Good, bad and (mostly) worse: How the Bears fared in a Week 4 loss

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

The Bears’ social media team got in a war of words with a candy bar — and it was at least entertaining, which was more than the team on the field could say.

After a snap hit Mike Glennon’s knees and caromed to the Packers, the official @Butterfinger account Tweeted “Butter … knees?” The Bears Tweeted back to “stick to candy,” but was hit back — hard — by their crispity, crunchity, peanut-buttery foe.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to the Bears' Mike Glennon on Thursday. (AP)

“Stick to football,” @Butterfinger wrote. “Oh … wait.”

Bad week

Danny Trevathan’s vicious hit is too serious to mock here, so we turn to kicker Connor Barth, who has now missed two field goals in five days. Barth missed a 47-yarder at the end of the first drive of the second half, which would have cut the lead to 21-10 and given the Bears, who scored at the end of the first, some momentum.

Coach John Fox said the Bears might have regained some mojo — “but that’s when we missed our field goal.”

Andy Phillips, the rookie who was cut in camp, noticed; he Tweeted a grim-faced emoji after the miss, as if to say he could do better.

Worse week

Glennon had two fumbles and two interceptions Thursday, and has now had 12 turnovers in the past three games.

“I don’t think all those were Mike’s turnovers,” coach John Fox said.

Glennon he was “not giving our team a chance when you turn the ball over like it,” but it’s unclear if he’ll get a chance to fix it, or the team will turn to rookie Mitch Trubisky. For someone hired to be a game-manager, it’s unacceptable.

Asked whether the Bears were on the same page with their quarterback, receiver Markus Wheaton didn’t hide his frustration.

“Speaking for myself, I haven’t hard a catch,” he said. “So we obviously have got some stuff to work on.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com