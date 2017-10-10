Good, bad and worse: How Bears fared in Week 5 loss to Vikings

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Without sounding like a Veeck, fun is good. And the Bears ran maybe the most fun play of the NFL season on Monday when they scored on a two-point conversion. In a shotgun, Mitch Trubisky handed off to Jordan Howard, running left, who gave the ball to tight end Zach Miller on a reverse. Running right, Miller ran option with Trubisky as the pitch man. He tossed in back to Trubisky, who ran in untouched.

The Bears ran the play in Bourbonnais, and saved it for the right time.

“Practice makes perfect,” Trubisky said. “So we practice it hard and we go out there and see it come to life – it’s pretty cool.”

Bad week

The good news is, Dion Sims got the ball thrown his way Monday.

How he has to catch them.

The tight end entered the game with three catches on only five targets; he was thrown to three times monday, catching a season-high 17-yarder but dropping another.

Worse week

Hard to get lower than Markus Wheaton’s game Monday. The receiver’s holding penalty — as ticky-tack as it looked on replay — cost Jordan Howard a 42-yard touchdown run. He was injured on another incompletion, but returned. He caught a pass for 13 yards — which was ruled incomplete on replay.

Finally, Wheaton notched his first catch of the season — a 9-yard gain on the final play of the game. He lateraled to Tarik Cohen, who was stuffed.