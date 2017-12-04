Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in 15-14 loss to 49ers

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

It was a fantastic week for revenge. Not only did Robbie Gould beat his former team with five field goals, Adam Gase jabbed at his former boss, Broncos vice president and general manager John Elway. The Dolphins coach — apparently still upset Elway fired John Fox’s staff three years ago and did not choose Gase, his offensive coordinator, to replace him — called an onside kick against the Broncos on Sunday.

He was ahead by 24 points with 10 minutes left.

Bears running back Jordan Howard had 38 rushing yards Sunday. (AP)

The Dolphins recovered it.

Bad week

In two games, Jordan Howard has gone from averaging 84.1 yards per carry to 73.8. He had seven carries for 6 yards against the Eagles and wasn’t much better Sunday, totaling 38 yards on 13 carries against the 49ers.

Howard’s struggles have more to do with the Bears’ offensive struggles — and play imbalance — than his own running style. But as one of the team’s most promising young players, the running back is heading in the wrong direction.

Worse week

Here’s what Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has managed in the last two games: 287 yards on 85 plays. That’s 3.4 yards per play.

That’s only a half-yard more than had 6-foot-2 quarterback Mitch Trubisky fallen forward on every snap and extend his 32-inch arms forward with the ball in it.