Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in 20-12 loss to Saints

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Tre McBride had three catches for 92 yards, including a 45-yarder on a crossing route that led to the Bears’ first field goal.

“The goal is always to go out there and get open and make the big plays for (Mitch) Trubisky and the offense,” he said. “That was the momentum we needed and we capitalized off it.”

McBride posted the team’s best receiving yards output since Christmas Eve 2016 despite playing only 63 percent of the Bears’ snaps. Tanner Gentry, by contrast, played all but two plays but had no catches on one target.

Bad week

The offensive line lost right guard Kyle Long (left hand) and center Cody Whitehair (right elbow) to injury Sunday. While coach John Fox praised their replacements, right guard Tom Compton gave up one hit and three hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

Worst week

Kicker Connor Barth’s second-quarter miss made him 7-for-11 for the season and 25-for-34 since he took Robbie Gould’s place to start the 2016 season. His 73.5 percent field goal clip with the Bears is 10 percentage points lower than his average in five seasons with the Buccaneers.

With a bye week coming up, the Bears have ample time to find his replacement.