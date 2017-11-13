Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in 23-16 loss to the Packers

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Forget Connor Barth and Akiem Hicks — the money line had the best week. John Fox has now been favored six times as the Bears’ head coach, according to Pro Football Reference.

He’s won — wait for it — zero games.

Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass covered by Kyle Fuller. (Getty Images)

Bad week

Teams continue to throw at Kyle Fuller. Sunday, he didn’t make the Packers pay. The cornerback deflected two passes — one was a dropped interception on the Packers’ first drive — but allowed each of the eight other balls thrown his way to be completed, per Pro Football Focus. The Packers totaled 127 passing yards — including Davante Adams’ 19-yard fourth-quarter touchdown — when throwing in Fuller’s direction.

Worst week

Beside Fox? Two of the Bears’ biggest March free agent signings — wide receiver Markus Wheaton (two years, $11 million, with $6 million guaranteed) and cornerback Marcus Cooper (three years, $16 million, with $8 million guaranteed) combined to play three snaps at their primary position. Both were healthy.

Cooper played one defensive down, but 14 on special teams.

Wheaton played two snaps in his first game back from a groin pull. The Bears seemingly don’t trust the veteran, who has one catch this season, yet.

“Well I think he’s got to practice full speed for a period of time …” Fox said. “And the more I think he’s out there and can show coaches what he can do, the better for him.”

