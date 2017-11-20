Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in their 27-24 loss

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Guard Kyle Long’s return to the lineup from a finger injury — while fighting shoulder and ankle pain — made the offensive line whole again. Jordan Howard averaged 8.3 yards per carry on 15 rushes, one week after averaging 3.6 on the same number of totes. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was sacked once — on the second-to-last play of the game.

The Bears’ playcalling was more creative — Trubisky even ran read-option plays — but the team benefited most from starting their five best linemen for the sixth time this season.

“Any time you have your whole group together, you’re going to be more successful,” guard Josh Sitton said. “We have more reps invested as a whole group together. … And obviously, Kyle is a great player. And when he’s in there, he’s going to help us in every aspect of the game. Especially in the run game.”

Bad week

One week after playing two snaps, receiver Markus Wheaton was on the field for nine — but didn’t have a catch on two targets. Since signing a two-year, $11 million deal, Wheaton has one catch on 11 targets this year — the garbage-time final play of the Vikings loss.

Worst week

Cornerback Marcus Cooper played only 12 snaps, but allowed a 28-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones on an out-and-up and a 17-yard catch to T.J. Jones on third-and-15.

Fox said it was “hard to say” if he was worried about Cooper’s confidence.

He should be.