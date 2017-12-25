Good, bad and best: How Bears fared in their 20-3 win vs. the Browns

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

The Bears’ defensive backs produced three takeaways Sunday, two in the end zone. Cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepted DeShone Kizer in the second quarter in the south end zone, while safety Prince Amukamara recovered a fumble in the north end zone toward the end of the third quarter.

Slot cornerback Bryce Callahan picked off Kizer in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Benny Cunningham runs past the Browns on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Fuller has two interceptions in the last four games, while Amukamara is still awaiting his first with the team.

Bad week

Maybe the only egregious mistake of the 20-3 win came after the Bears’ first touchdown, when the Bengals partially blocked Mike Nugent’s missed extra point. The Bears’ third kicker this season, Nugent has now missed two extra points in eight tries.

Robbie Gould, by contrast, has missed two in 26 tries this year.

Best week

Third-stringer Benny Cunningham, who plays almost exclusively in the team’s third-down package because of his pass-blocking prowess, had more yards than either of the Bears’ other two ballyhooed backs.

Cunningham’s two catches for 66 yards was the most since the Rams’ first game of the 2015 season, in which he caught four balls for 77 yards.

Cunningham’s 40-yard screen was the Bears’ longest play of the game; his 22-yarder was the fourth longest. Both converted third downs on eventual touchdown drives.