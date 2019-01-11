Goose Island offers new prize for field goal challenge: Trip to Super Bowl LIII

Bears kicker Cody Parkey's 43-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left hit the left upright and crossbar and was no good, saddling the Bears with a 16-15 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card game at Soldier Field on Sunday. | David Banks/AP photo

It turns out you can’t legally give away free beer in Illinois.

But no worries, because Goose Island Brewing Co. is offering a bigger — and perhaps better — award for the grand prize winner of this weekend’s field goal kicking contest, which was originally inspired by Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s infamous miss during Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Goose Island released Friday its official list of rules and regulations for Saturday’s competition, which will take place outside their taproom, 1800 W. Fulton St.

Patrons who are 21 or older will have one chance to kick a 43-yard field goal. If they succeed, they’ll have a shot to be the grand-prize winner if they can kick a 65-yard field goal.

If a participant nails a field goal from 65 yards out, Goose Island will award them a trip for two to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. The prize includes round-trip coach airfare, double-occupancy hotel accommodations for three nights and a pair of tickets to the biggest sports event of the year. The winner will also receive $100 of Lyft credit.

The Chicago brewing company is also giving two first-place finishers a prize for successfully kicking the 43-yard field goal. They’ll receive a pair of tickets to any 2019 regular season game of their choosing, plus round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two consecutive nights. They’ll also get $100 of Lyft credit.

Sign up opens up at 12 p.m., and Goose Island warned that spots are limited. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.