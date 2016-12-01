‘Grandpa Jon’ Jay hopes to help groom young Cubs CF Almora

The same day Jon Jay became the father of twin girls this week, he also became “Grandpa Jon” to some young Cubs.

At least that was the plan as the Cubs signed the veteran outfielder to a one-year deal this week, with general manager Jed Hoyer suggesting Jay’s “off-the-charts reputation” as a clubhouse influence will help fill the leadership void left by retiring catcher David “Grandpa Rossy” Ross.

“It’s an honor just to be mentioned in that way,” said Jay, 31, a veteran of four National League Championship Series – and two World Series – with the Cardinals. “I hope I can bring some leadership to this team and just be part of a group of guys that accomplished something special [this] year.”

In particular, the left-handed hitting Jay figures to be an important part of the development next season of budding center fielder Albert Almora Jr., a potential Gold Glove impact outfielder.

Jon Jay slams his helmet as the Cubs record the final out of the 2015 National League Division Series to eliminate his Cardinals.

“That was a big thing that was appealing to me,” said Jay, a Miami-area workout partner and friend of the Cubs’ 2012 first-round pick. “He’s a young stud, a great center fielder, and [the goal is] just being able to help him anyway I can.”

Jay said he remembers nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran joining the Cardinals in 2012 and mentoring him as a young outfielder.

“I’m looking forward to doing that with Albert and helping him be the best player he can be,” Jay said. “And just helping Chicago get back into the postseason in October.”

Jay, a lifetime .287 hitter (.355 on-base percentage), is expected to share time in center with Almora and also get playing time in the corner spots.

His $8 million deal was completed Tuesday as his wife went into labor, and their twins were born Wednesday morning.

“Crazy day to say the least,” he said. “A day I’ll never forget.”