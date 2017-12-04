Great start: Herm Edwards forgets ASU mascot is the Sun Devils

Herm Edwards might have just had the news conference of the year.

When Arizona State announced Sunday that ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards would be the Sun Devils’ new coach, a lot of people were left scratching their heads and speculated whether he could turn around the school’s football program.

But none of that seemed to matter Monday during Edwards first news conference as the university’s new coach. He stole the show with his charisma and hilarious quotes.

One of the best moments happened when a journalist introduced himself as a reporter for the Devils Digest.

Newly appointed Arizona State coach Herman Edwards speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. | Matt York/AP

Before the reporter could ask his question, Edwards interrupted him.

“Devils Digest? I’m Catholic now, I’m Christian, watch out for them Devils,” Edwards said. “I’m just saying. We’re good brother, we’re good. I ain’t takin it personal.”

It’s not clear if Edwards made a really bad joke or forgot that Arizona State’s mascot is Sparky the Sun Devil.

Some other notable moments from his news conference include his thoughts on team huddles and how they’re key to fixing society’s problems.

“We don’t huddle in our society anymore. We don’t huddle. That’s the problem, to be quite honest.”

Edwards also talked about his passion for the sport in a very dramatic tone.

“Something that a great former player said here, Pat Tillman. He said — when he talked about passion — he said it ignites your soul. Football. Ignites. My soul.”

You can watch whole news conference below:

