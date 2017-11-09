Greg Olsen to broadcast NFL game during Panthers’ bye week

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will be working this year during the team’s bye week.

For one week only, on Nov. 19, Olson will join Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver in the broadcast booth, as a guest analyst for the Rams-Vikings game for Fox Sports.

“It’s going to be a little strange making the transition from the field to the broadcast booth this week, but I’m really pumped to take on the challenge,” Olsen said.

This marks the third time an active NFL player has called a game during the season, following Matt Hasselbeck in 2014 and Marcus Allen in 1994.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walks on the field before an NFL game against the Buccaneers, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

| Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Olsen has been on injured reserve for most of the season since breaking his fifth metatarsal in his right foot Sept. 17. He is eligible to return to play Nov. 26 on the road against the Jets.