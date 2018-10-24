Guard Cam Payne takes a big step in silencing critics as Bulls earn first win

Cameron Payne knows criticism.

The Bulls point guard has been neck-deep in it since he was acquired from the Thunder in a trade-deadline deal back in 2017.

“Not an NBA player,’’ several former Bulls told the Sun-Times, and more times than not, Payne has been the one Bulls player that provokes the ire of the fan base.

For now, however, he will have the opportunity to silence the critics, as coach Fred Hoiberg has put the ball in his hands with Kris Dunn (left knee) sidelined the next four-to-six weeks.

Sink or swim time, and in the 112-110 win over Charlotte on Wednesday, he was swimming. Oh, was he swimming.

Thanks to a career-high 21 points from Payne, all done from deep [7-for-11 from three-point range] and all in the second half, the Bulls (1-3) earned their first victory of the season.

Yes, Zach LaVine continued his dominant-scoring ways, finishing with 32 and becoming the first player in franchise history since Michael Jordan to open a season with four-consecutive 30-point games, but it was the often-criticized Payne that pulled out the performance of the night, also adding five rebounds and four assists.

“I hit that first one and Zach just kept feeding me,’’ Payne said of his break-out game.

Not that he was the only hero, as it was LaVine that hit two free throws with 0.5 seconds left to all but deliver that first W, but most of the post-game talk went Payne’s way.

“It was a huge night for Cam, a huge confidence booster,’’ Hoiberg said. “I thought a couple games ago against Detroit he was terrific getting to the paint, getting to the rim, and then [Wednesday] knocking down threes.

“Cam works as hard as anyone on this team. He’s one of the first in the gym, and generally the last to leave.’’

Payne, who was the 14th overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2015 draft, admitted that he’s been waiting for a chance to start games over an extended period of time. Coming at Dunn’s expense wasn’t the plan, but that’s what’s fallen in his lap.

“I’m always excited to play period,’’ Payne said. “It don’t matter the circumstance. I’m happy to play the game of basketball.’’

The question no one was prepared to answer, however, was how long does the Payne experiment go on?

Shaq Harrison is waiting in the wings and then there’s always Ryan Arcidiacono, who came into the game against the Hornets with his team trailing by five in the first quarter, and promptly helped dig them out of that hole with a plus-12 in plus-minus by halftime.

Likely not enough to dethrone Payne anytime soon, especially with teammates continuing to vouch for Payne’s ability, no matter how much criticism there has been outside the locker room.

“For him, be a man about it,’’ Dunn said of the advice he gives Payne. “Don’t listen to the noise. Have a good support system. Make sure you stay focused. If you’re listening to the noise, cut it out. We see what he did in practice. We see what he did in training camp. It’s only going to take a matter of time.

‘’Play your game. Be confident. When you play against the stars like the Kemba [Walkers], the [Steph] Currys, James Harden, Kyrie [Irving], you have to compete and fight. Don’t show them no fear and play your game.’’

Like he did against Charlotte.

Dunn wasn’t surprised.

“He comes here every day and works,’’ Dunn said. “He has a good spirit about him. He’s a team player. When he gets it going, he’s hard to guard.’’