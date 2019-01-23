Guard Kris Dunn won the battle with Trae Young, but Bulls get crushed by Hawks

If it was a game of one-on-one, Kris Dunn should have seemingly had some serious satisfaction.

The Bulls point guard shot 5-for-11 from the field on Wednesday, hit a three-pointer, and had just one turnover.

Meanwhile, much-hyped Atlanta rookie Trae Young went just 1-for-12 from the field, and that included a 1-for-7 shooting performance from three-point range.

The same Trae Young that the Bulls front office brought in for a pre-draft workout last June and had real interest in selecting, despite insisting that Dunn was their guy moving forward.

Dang right Dunn should have taken his first matchup against the opposing point guard personal.

That was on full display with 6:15 left in the third quarter, when Dunn picked the rook’s pocket clean and stormed in for a nasty one-handed slam, giving out a primal scream and making sure Young heard it.

Asked about the showdown, however, Dunn took the high road.

“Never, never,’’ Dunn said afterward, when asked if he wanted to send a message to Young. “Come and play defense, do what I do.’’

“What I hope is we take every game personally,’’ coach Jim Boylen said, when asked if Dunn should have taken the showdown with Young personal. “I understand that situation, but I want us to take every game personally, that we’re representing the Bulls and Bulls across our chest is very important. And we play appropriately for that. I would like it not to be just an individual situation. More about representing the Bulls and the city. That’s what I want.’’

Unfortunately for Boylen, there were more matchups than just Dunn-Young on the United Center floor. And Atlanta (15-32) won most of them.

Thanks to a 42-point first quarter allowed by the home team, as well as Hawks big man John Collins scoring a game-high 35 points, the Bulls (11-37) watched their one-game winning streak die quickly, losing 121-101.

Bad news for those looking for development in the rebuild.

Good news for the tank.

The loss kept the Bulls in the mix for one of those top three draft picks, as Cleveland and New York also lost.

Not that Dunn was interested in that side of the business.

“Gotta guard, gotta play defense,’’ Dunn said of the performance. “You just can’t play offense. Gotta guard. There’s five guys out there and to have a good defense everybody has to be in sync, be one. We all gotta know what we’re doing. In this league, one mistake can lead to an open shot, but when there’s multiple mistakes it can lead to easy buckets.’’

The glaring stat that once again stood out?

The Bulls shot 8-of-26 from three-point range, while the space-and-pace Hawks shot 15-for-40 from three-point range, including 6-for-9 in that first quarter.

Boylen has been criticized for the very basic offense he’s been running since taking over from Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, but again promised that once the basics are grasped, he will open up the outside shooting and pace.

“I feel like in my heart 45 [three-pointers] might be too many for this group [to shoot in one game], 25 is not enough,’’ Boylen said. “To give you an exact number, I don’t have that number.

“What we talk about is taking threes in the rhythm of the offense. I go back to those decisions, and recognizing when we’re open, recognizing what shots to take. We want to recognize who we are within the offense.’’

NOTE: Jabari Parker missed the game with a right patellar tendon strain.