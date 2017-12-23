Guard Zach LaVine is set to make final rehab push starting on Dec. 30

BOSTON – Zach LaVine is coming to an NBA arena soon.

Fred Hoiberg all but promised that on Saturday.

A strained back suffered over a week ago was a small setback in his rehab process from February surgery to repair his left anterior cruciate ligament, but now there is one again a clear schedule for the guard by next week.

According to Hoiberg, Dec.30 is a big day for LaVine, as the fourth-year player will start a series of six consecutive full contact practices on that day. At the end of those six days, LaVine will be evaluated and a date for his Bulls debut could be made.

“We’ll try to get him six straight practices with full contact, see how he responds to that,’’ Hoiberg said. “If he responds well, we should be able to get him back in the lineup shortly thereafter.’’

What is still up for debate is will LaVine play a game with the G-League Windy City Bulls just to get some rust off or will he jump right into the fire?

The six straight practices will take him through Jan. 4, but the Bulls leave for a back-to-back road trip in Dallas and Indiana on Jan. 5, while Windy City plays a home game on Jan. 6.

They could take the G-League route, allow LaVine to get a rest day on Jan. 7, and then make him available for the Jan. 8 game against Houston at the United Center.

Hoiberg said that LaVine would have a say in how he wants it handled.

“Yeah, we’ll get together and everybody will talk it out,’’ Hoiberg said.

The other point Hoiberg made was that while LaVine did strain the back dunking the ball, there will be no restrictions on the high-flying two-time dunk champion working on his above-the-rim game during the full contact practices.

“You have to go out there and not have any restrictions,’’ Hoiberg said. “You can’t go out there and think [cautiously].’’

Possible destinations

Nikola Mirotic is not eligible to be traded until mid-January, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some logical trade possibilities for the fourth-year forward.

Playoff-bound teams like Oklahoma City (.353 shooting percentage from three-point range) and Milwaukee (.353) could each use outside shooting, and by no means are they alone. Other teams that have postseason dreams but shooting nightmares include Toronto (.354), Washington (.357), San Antonio (.360) and Denver (.369).

Mirotic entered the game with Boston shooting a ridiculous 49 percent from three-point range, while shooting 53 percent from the field.

He is under a no-trade clause in his contract this season, but let the organization know a month ago that he would be willing to waive that. Sources said that stance hasn’t changed, although Mirotic would want to go to a team that he feels can make a serious run in the postseason.

Right now Mirotic, who is still only 26 years old, would seem to be the team’s best trading chip, followed by Robin Lopez and maybe a player like Justin Holiday.