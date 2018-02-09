Gus Kenworthy takes shot at VP Mike Pence: ‘Eat your heart out’

Gus Kenworthy, an openly gay skier, took a shot at Vice President Mike Pence in his Instagram caption Friday. | Courtesy of Gus Kenworthy/Instagram

Freeskier Gus Kenworthy had a powerful message for Vice President Mike Pence: “Eat your heart out.”

After the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, Kenworthy posted a picture of him and figure skater Adam Rippon together Friday. The two are breaking glass ceilings as the first openly gay men to represent the United States in the Olympics.

While the picture itself sent a strong message, it was the caption Kenworthy wrote that took direct aim at Pence, who has been linked to allegedly supported homophobic therapy.

“The #OpeningCeremony is a wrap and the 2018 Winter Olympic Gaymes are officially underway! I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I’m so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy,” Kenworthy wrote on Instagram. “Eat your heart out, Pence.”

Pence hasn’t made a comment regarding Kenworthy’s post, but he was present at the Opening Ceremonies sitting near Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong.

This isn’t the first time Kenworthy nor Rippon have criticized Pence.

In January, Rippon had choice words for Pence and his role as the leader of the U.S. Olympic delegation.

“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?” Rippon told USA Today. “I’m not buying it.”

The belief that Pence supported conversion therapy comes from a statement made on his website during his 2000 congressional campaign. A Pence spokesperson denied he supported the therapy, according to USA Today.

Rippon turned down a chance to meet with Pence before the Winter Games because he wanted to focus on his competition, according to USA Today.