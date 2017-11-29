Gustav Forsling emerges as shutdown defender in sophomore season

Gustav Forsling and Dennis Rasmussen went out for dinner on Sunday night, the former teammates easily slipping back into old habits and familiar conversations. The two Swedes became close last season, Forsling’s first in North America, and Rasmussen became something of a big brother and Chicago chaperone for the younger Forsling.

The veteran presences and native tongues of Niklas Hjalmarsson and Marcus Kruger made the transition even easier for Forsling, who broke into the league at age 20, at least a year ahead of schedule.

Now, Forsling and newcomer Anton Forsberg are the only Swedes left.

“It’s a little different without all of them here,” Forsling said. “But it was nice to have those guys here, especially my first year. I still miss them.”

He misses them, yes. But he no longer needs them. On and off the ice, Forsling has taken significant strides in his sophomore season. His comfort level, his confidence, and his role have all grown at a rapid rate.

Forsling is averaging more than 19 minutes per game, up more than four minutes from his rookie season. But perhaps most significantly, he’s taken on a much more important role — with Hjalmarsson in Arizona, Forsling and Jan Rutta have emerged as the Blackhawks’ shutdown pairing, usually starting shifts in the defensive zone and frequently matching up against the opponent’s top lines. In fact, no Hawks defenseman has been used in a more defensive-focused role than Forsling.

Considering Forsling’s promising rookie season was derailed in February by his spotty work in his own end — it was the 20-year-old’s offensive ability that initially caught Joel Quenneville’s eye last fall — it’s been a remarkable role reversal.

“I think I’ve taken a big step there, but I think I can take an even bigger step,” Forsling said. “I have more to my game. I feel like I’m still learning every game.”

Quenneville actually pointed to Forsling’s offensive skills as the reason for his improved defensive work. His ability to make quick passes out of his own end, and to evade oncoming forecheckers when carrying the puck, has made him a more effective defender, better able to kill plays and stymie opponents’ transition games. That quickness also allows Forsling to frequently jump up in the attack, and even lead breakouts himself.

“All parts of his game seem to be improved from last year,” Quenneville said. “All those aspects to his game defensively, added with his offensive game, is leading to more trust, or confidence, or more ice time.”

Rutta, a 27-year-old first-year NHL player, has been impressed.

“He’s unbelievable,” Rutta said. “He’s 21 years old, and the confidence he has with the puck and his gap — it’s amazing. He’s getting better every game.”

That confidence wasn’t there last season. At least, not for long. His poise and assertiveness with the puck landed him a roster spot out of training camp, but a strong start eventually yielded to a middling middle of the season. Doubt crept into Forsling’s mind and hesitation crept into his game, and he finally was demoted to Rockford in February.

“It was about confidence for me last year,” Forsling said. “It’s tough to explain. Sometimes you have it, sometimes you have to dig deep to find it.”

But with the Hawks parting ways with four of their top six defensemen in the summer, general manager Stan Bowman singled out Forsling, who only turned 21 in June, as having to take a big step in his second season, to become an everyday NHL player.

Forsling felt that urgency, too. But for him, it came from within.

“I put that pressure on myself, not just from the coaches and the [front office] staff,” he said. “I want to be that guy you can trust, and I keep working hard every day so hopefully I will be that guy.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com