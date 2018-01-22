Gustav Forsling, Jan Rutta searching for confidence after hitting rough patch

Coming off maybe his worst game in the NHL, and staring at a healthy scratch later in the evening, Jan Rutta was still able to crack a smile and a joke on Monday morning. He tried in vain to find the right English word to describe his mind-set, before settling on an old professional athlete stand-by.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I just take things easy. We had a few bad games, but that’s what about about the sport — in a week, we can go on a roll.”

If and when that happens for Rutta, it won’t be with his usual partner, Gustav Forsling. The 21-year-old Swede was sent down to Rockford on Sunday to make room for Artem Anisimov, giving the Hawks just seven defensemen for the first time this season. Forsling and Rutta had emerged as the Blackhawks’ new shutdown pairing during a stellar stretch in November, but their play dropped off a cliff in recent weeks.

In Saturday’s 7-3 loss, Rutta was on the ice for six Islanders goals. Forsling was on the ice for four of them. Forsling is still a big part of the Hawks’ future and will undoubtedly be back. But like many young players before him, he needs the boost in confidence that can come from playing big minutes against lesser players in the American Hockey League.

Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling (left) was sent to Rockford on Sunday to make room for Artem Anisimov. (AP Photo)

Heck, it happened to Forsling just last season, when a good start ended in a February demotion.

“It was about confidence for me last year,” Forsling said earlier in the season. “It’s tough to explain. Sometimes you have it, sometimes you have to dig deep to find it.”

Rutta is in a similar situation as a first-year player trying to make his way in the NHL. But he’s also 27 years old, which gives him a better perspective on his struggles.

“We started out great and we had a few rough games and maybe that hurt our confidence a bit,” Rutta said. “When it’s your first or second year in the league, maybe it’s harder to get the confidence back up. But you just stay positive, show up for work every day, work hard and hope for the best.”

Joel Quenneville said that despite Forsling’s demotion, the second-year pro made significant strides this season.

“We expect him to get playing and get that confidence, and more consistency in his game,” Quenneville said. “We plan to have him back here, but his play’s going to dictate that.”

Calming the nerves

Despite playing 41 games with the Hawks during the 2015-16 season, Erik Gustafsson admitted to being “nervous” before his season debut against the Islanders. Setting up Patrick Kane’s goal 61 seconds into the game quickly alleviated that. He later added his first NHL goal.

“When we got the goal at the start, I just felt great and I felt like now I could just go out and play my game as I played in Rockford the whole year,” Gustafsson said. “[Brent Seabrook] helped me a lot, too. There’s a couple new things in the team game and he helped me a lot during the game and before the game, too. That helped because I was a little nervous. It had been a long time.”

Of course, now the trick is living up to that start.

“I told my dad I put a lot of pressure on myself now,” he said with a laugh. “Have to score two points every night.”

Roster report

Quenneville said goaltender Corey Crawford is “getting better,” but that there’s no change to his non-existent timetable.

Tomas Jurco will make his season debut against the Lightning, while Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels were healthy scratches (Bouma for the first time this season, Wingels for the fourth time).

